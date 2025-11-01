[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 9.]

Netflix hasn’t renewed Selling Sunset for a 10th season, but after her experience in Season 9, it doesn’t sound like Chrishell Stause will be a part of the reality show going forward.

​“The reunion was so brutal,” she told Variety in a new interview. “In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

In Season 9, Stause clashed again with Nicole Young, who cited Stause’s parents’ addiction struggles in the heat of an argument. She had more beef with onetime bestie Emma Hernan, whose boyfriend Stause accused of disrespecting pronouns and using a racial slur. And she had a conflict with Bre Tiesi, whom she accused of promoting a MAGA jewelry brand and using offensive language regarding G Flip, Stause’s partner.

Stause told Variety she expected a different experience in Season 9. “I was in a good place with everyone — I felt happy and strong about the real estate aspect,” she said. “This tends to happen with this show. When you think you’re going to have a pretty easy season, without fail, those are the ones that end up being the hardest. I liked this season; I don’t think I had a hard season. It’s just the way it culminates with the reunion, and how everything landed. It’s interesting that I went into the season thinking everything was going to be easy. Never say those famous last words.”

And it sounds like she couldn’t speak openly about some of her issues with her cast mates on camera. “There have been times when we could have had the conversations. But there was a lot of fear of it going into a storyline of racism or homophobia,” she said. “These are heavy topics in a time when people just want to watch the show and be entertained.”

And when asked when she’ll start filming again, Stause said, “I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me.”

Selling Sunset, Season 9, Now Streaming, Netflix