‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause Says She’s ‘Done’ With Show After ‘Brutal’ Season 9 Reunion

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Chrishell Stause
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 9.]

Netflix hasn’t renewed Selling Sunset for a 10th season, but after her experience in Season 9, it doesn’t sound like Chrishell Stause will be a part of the reality show going forward.

​“The reunion was so brutal,” she told Variety in a new interview. “In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

In Season 9, Stause clashed again with Nicole Young, who cited Stause’s parents’ addiction struggles in the heat of an argument. She had more beef with onetime bestie Emma Hernan, whose boyfriend Stause accused of disrespecting pronouns and using a racial slur. And she had a conflict with Bre Tiesi, whom she accused of promoting a MAGA jewelry brand and using offensive language regarding G Flip, Stause’s partner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Stause told Variety she expected a different experience in Season 9. “I was in a good place with everyone — I felt happy and strong about the real estate aspect,” she said. “This tends to happen with this show. When you think you’re going to have a pretty easy season, without fail, those are the ones that end up being the hardest. I liked this season; I don’t think I had a hard season. It’s just the way it culminates with the reunion, and how everything landed. It’s interesting that I went into the season thinking everything was going to be easy. Never say those famous last words.”

Is Heather Rae El Moussa Returning to ’Selling Sunset’?
Related

Is Heather Rae El Moussa Returning to ’Selling Sunset’?

And it sounds like she couldn’t speak openly about some of her issues with her cast mates on camera. “There have been times when we could have had the conversations. But there was a lot of fear of it going into a storyline of racism or homophobia,” she said. “These are heavy topics in a time when people just want to watch the show and be entertained.”

And when asked when she’ll start filming again, Stause said, “I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me.”

Selling Sunset, Season 9, Now Streaming, Netflix

Selling Sunset key art
Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa

Nicole Young

Nicole Young

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi

Emma Hernan

Romain Bonnet

Romain Bonnet

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith

Davina Potratz

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Reality Series

2019–

TVMA

Reality

House/garden

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Selling Sunset ›

Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sig Hansen
1
‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Suffers Medical Emergency at Sea
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, l-r: Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett in 'Protect The Coven' (Season 3, Episode 11, aired January 15, 2014). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX/courtesy Everett Collection
2
Does the New ‘AHS’ Teaser Music Give a Big Clue About Season 13 Theme?
Bill Maher, Marjorie Taylor Greene
3
Bill Maher Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Obamacare Claim to Her Face
Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 3
4
Will Jake Have to Make Tough Decision About Bode on ‘Fire Country’?
Philip Winchester as Mason Franks and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 4
5
Franks Brothers Reunite on ‘NCIS: Origins’ — Kyle Schmid Previews Special Episode