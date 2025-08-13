The full cast for Season 9 of Selling Sunset has yet to be confirmed, and many fans are wondering if Heather Rae El Moussa will be making a return to the show after stepping away in 2024. She addressed the speculation while promoting her lip gloss line in a new video.

“Everyone keeps asking me if I’m going back on Selling Sunset,” Heather said in the clip. “But I say, why would I limit myself to selling just on Sunset Blvd. if I can sell nationwide?”

Despite the cheeky video, she expanded on the possibility of her return in the caption, writing, “If 1000 orders of Lippie Gloss come through… then maybeee… 😂💋.”

Heather was a series regular on Selling Sunset from Seasons 1 to 6, then returned in a recurring capacity for Season 7. After exiting the series ahead of Season 8, Heather described the show as “toxic” and chose to focus on new ventures with husband Tarek El Moussa instead. That included their HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas, which has reportedly been canceled by the network amid major recent programming changes.

HGTV has not publicly commented on whether The Flipping El Moussas will be renewed, and Heather told Us Weekly in July that she and Tarek hadn’t heard about the future of the series. “Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” Heather admitted. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV.”

She was also asked if she’d consider returning to Selling Sunset or its more recent spinoff Selling the OC. “If I was to ever go back, it would be with Selling Sunset — just because that was my group,” she admitted. “We were all [in] an office and friends before Selling Sunset was even a show. I have a rapport with them, I have loyalty with them, and I have a lot of history with them. So if I want to go back, it would be Selling Sunset and not Selling the OC.”

She also teased, “I might make a cameo in this coming season. So you have to stay tuned.”

Selling Sunset, Season 9, Wednesday, October 29, Netflix