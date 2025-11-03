Since Season 1, Chrishell Stause has been a staple on Selling Sunset. She has been one of the main cast members on the show since it premiered in 2019 and is continuing to share her life with fans on Season 9, which dropped on October 29.

There’s been no shortage of drama in Stause’s life this season. In addition to her continued feud with Nicole Young, Stause also found herself at odds with bestie Emma Hernan this season, which was filmed at the end of 2024 and in early 2025.

Now, fans are wondering if Stause will be departing the series following her tumultuous arc. Scroll down for everything we know.

Is Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset?

In a recent interview with Variety, Stause said that her time on Selling Sunset is over. She cited filming of the Season 9 reunion as the catalyst for her decision.

“The reunion was so brutal,” she admitted. “In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

Stause said that she actually “liked” Season 9 of the show and said, “I don’t think I had a hard season.” However, the reunion made her “excited to move on from this chapter.”

When she was asked about the future of the show, Stause insisted, “I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me.”

When is the Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion?

The Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion was taped in August, months after the cast wrapped filming on the season. It will air on Wednesday, November 5, on Netflix, so viewers will have had a week to watch and digest the full season before seeing where the cast members stand afterwards.

Will Selling Sunset return for Season 10?

So far, Netflix has not confirmed plans for a Season 10. Seasons 8 and 9 were confirmed in November 2023 and 2024, respectively, so a renewal announcement is likely imminent if the streamer decides to greenlight it.

Selling Sunset, Season 9, All Episodes, Streaming Now, Netflix

Selling Sunset, Season 9 Reunion, Wednesday, November 5, Netflix