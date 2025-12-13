What To Know Christine Quinn criticized Erika Kirk on X for making public appearances after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death.

Savannah Chrisley publicly defended Erika, emphasizing her resilience and dedication to her children while coping with immense grief.

Erika Kirk, recently widowed after Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, has been active in promoting his legacy and has publicly forgiven his shooter.

Savannah Chrisley sent a blunt message to Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn‘s sharp criticism of Charlie Kirk‘s widow, Erika Kirk.

On Wednesday, December 10, Quinn, 37, took to X to call out Kirk’s recent string of public appearances while promoting her late husband’s book release. “Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” she wrote of Erika and Charlie’s 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

In response, Chrisley, 28, penned a message of her own via X, writing, “Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued, “Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids.’ She’s everywhere fighting FOR them. She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence.”

To conclude her update, the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley wrote, “Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is. Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed and she deserves compassion, not commentary from people who see a post but not her pain.”

Charlie, 31 — a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA — was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. In the wake of his death, Erika, 37, has publicly forgiven the shooter while vowing to continue her husband’s legacy.