The boyfriend in question is Blake Davis. He and Hernan went public with their relationship in early 2024. She previously revealed that Davis filmed scenes for Season 8 of Selling Sunset in 2024, but they were cut. He made his debut on the show during Season 9 instead.

Why aren’t Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause friends anymore?

On Selling Sunset Season 9, which was filmed at the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, viewers got a glimpse of Stause’s issues with Davis. After she met up with Davis and Hernan for lunch and learned that her friend’s boyfriend has never ate a fruit or a vegetable in his life, Stause admitted, “It feels like I’m having a conversation with a child or a drunk cheerleader.”

She later opened up to Hernan about her concerns regarding Davis’ maturity level. “You don’t want to feel like you’re being someone’s mom,” she pointed out. “It feels like you’d be his mom a little bit. I hope he’s still maturing. God forbid he doesn’t. I don’t think this is your person. But that’s also probably not what you want to hear right now, so I’ll be quiet.”

In another episode, Hernan revealed that Davis doesn’t want her to work anymore, prompting Stause to call him a “douchebag.” Stause also told Hernan she was worried that Davis was going to “isolate” her from her friends, and warned her that he may even try to get her pregnant as a way of trapping her in the relationship.

“It’s hard to watch you with someone who doesn’t treat you the way you deserve to be treated,” Stause added. She later called Davis “controlling” and “extremely obsessive,” which she noted are “red flags.”

Toward the end of the season, Hernan told Stause that she ended her relationship with Davis after he got drunk and asked her to marry him with the “worst proposal ever.” She also acknowledged his “jealous” tendencies. Stause, meanwhile, apologized to her friend for how blunt she was about the situation.

However, this was seemingly filmed before Stause’s May Instagram update, and a preview for the Season 9 reunion, which was filmed in August and airs on November 5, shows Stause and Hernan getting into an argument over Davis, so things have seemingly taken another turn for the worst.

Are Emma Hernan and Blake Davis still together?

Despite their breakup on the show, Hernan and Davis have since gotten back together. During the Season 9 finale, Hernan teased a possible reconciliation.

“If he chooses to step up and do the things I need him to do, would I be open to a conversation? Maybe,” she shared. Davis recently shared photos of a trip the pair took to Turks & Caicos for Hernan’s birthday, proving that their relationship is going strong.

Selling Sunset, Season 9, All Episodes Streaming, Netflix

Selling Sunset, Season 9 Reunion, Wednesday, November 5, Netflix