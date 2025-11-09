What To Know Bri Tiesi firmly stated she would never allow Nick Cannon to appear on Selling Sunset.

Tiesi and Cannon share a son and have an open, on-and-off relationship, which has sparked controversy and conflict with her costar Chelsea Lazkani.

Tiesi initially distrusted the show’s production but has gradually become more comfortable.

Don’t expect to see Nick Cannon join partner Bri Tiesi on Selling Sunset soon. Tiesi, who has starred on the Netflix reality show since Season 6, says she has no intention of bringing Cannon into the fray.

“No. I would never subject [Nick] to that,” the real estate agent explained to Us Weekly. “I will never subject him to a show that did not show him an ounce of respect or grace. I would never allow that.”

She went on: “I don’t care if they said they’d give him $100 million. I would say, ‘Not a f***ing chance in hell.’ I definitely hold a grudge, so I would never subject him to that. The crazy part is that he would do it. He would be nice enough to do it if that’s what I wanted. That’s what I love about him. But it’s a hard no for me, because they have tried.”

Tiesi shares son Legendary, 3, with Cannon — the toddler is one of the 12 children the Masked Singer host has welcomed with various partners — and has been candid about the two of them having an open, on-and-off relationship, as People reports.

But Tiesi’s partnership with Cannon became a point of contention in her longtime feud with Selling Sunset costar Chelsea Lazkani, who has expressed disapproval of him fathering many children with many mothers.

And Tiesi told Us Weekly she had to learn to trust Selling Sunset’s production team to convey her family arrangement authentically.

“My first two seasons, I did not trust production,” she said. “Now we’ve gotten over that, and I’m slowly feeling a little bit more comfortable introducing my real life because it is controversial. People do have strong opinions on how I live my life and my child. I was very cautious of that. I had to build that relationship and trust our production. Because I had to know that things that I really care about are going to be protected and they’re never going to be used in any other way than exactly how it happens.”

