What To Know High Potential boss Todd Harthan teases that fans will uncover the true nature of Captain Nick Wagner before Season 2 is through.

The showrunner also explains Steve Howey’s recent absence in the show.

High Potential‘s second season will return soon on ABC, but will it mean a return for the new captain of LAPD’s Major Crimes unit, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey)?

Showrunner Todd Harthan teases to TV Insider, “We went on a little bit of a mini hiatus with him to buy ourselves some real estate to let the Lucia of it all breathe, and some other things breathe. He’s coming back soon, and once he comes back into the fold, I think the audience is going to really start to see in a very clear way who he is.”

As Harthan notes, the arrival of Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) former fiancée and current girlfriend, Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson), put Wagner’s presence on pause, but he hasn’t been forgotten. After most recently threatening Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) position, Wagner’s true motivations remain clouded. Is he someone to be trusted or not?

In the ways fans will get to know him better, Harthan notes, “what makes him tick, why he’s there, what his agenda really is, where his loyalties lie, all those wonderful [questions that] our own characters, Morgan, Karadec, Soto, and everybody, [are] asking about who this guy is and whether or not they can trust him is going to become really crystal clear in the back half.”

For viewers who may need a refresher, Wagner was brought on to fill the leading position in the unit, overpassing the natural successor, Soto (Judy Reyes). Wagner hails from a long line of law enforcement bigwigs, and the show’s also hinted at his FBI ties. He’s been suspicious about the investigation into Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, and he’s been notably hard to read.

Thankfully, Harthan shares, “I think people will be really surprised about where this character goes and how we close out the season as it relates to the kind of captain he is, and really clears up the gray. He becomes far more black and white by the end of the season.”

In other words, we’re about to uncover Captain Wagner’s true nature. Don’t miss it, stay tuned for High Potential‘s return, and let us know what you’d like to see as Season 2 continues to unfold on ABC.

High Potential, Season 2 Returns, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, ABC