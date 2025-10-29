What To Know High Potential fans are not happy that the show is on an extended break.

The series will resume Season 2 in January 2026.

The break comes as the latest episode delivered a major cliffhanger ending for Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan Gillory.

High Potential‘s second season is officially on a break after its seventh episode aired on October 28, and the series won’t return on ABC until January 6, 2026, when the midseason premiere episode arrives.

While High Potential will get a new timeslot when it comes back, that shift isn’t enough to excite fans who are already upset over the extended wait they’ll endure until Season 2 picks back up. Viewers took to Reddit to voice their frustrations, especially after Season 2’s midseason cliffhanger, which saw Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) caught up in a moment with a potential criminal, played by the suave Aiden Turner.

The fine art consultant may have stolen a valuable painting, but fans will have to wait to find out if that was really the case. Additionally, the LAPD’s new captain, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), revealed that he knew about the department’s ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, raising red flags of uncertainty.

While showrunner Todd Harthan offered some exciting teases for what viewers will be able to expect with TV Insider, it apparently isn’t enough to soothe some fans’ frustrations over the hiatus.

“Is ABC trying to kill this show? It’s only the 7th episode this season! Now it’s off for 2 months?” one fan commented on Reddit. Another responded to that, “I’m usually more for the weekly episode releases, but 2 months break after a few episodes is ridiculous…”

Another chimed in, “ABC like all Networks are Stupid.. They think just because it’s the Holiday Season that people aren’t home watching TV… Life ain’t a Hallmark movie we’re home WTF 🤨🙄 and even if we aren’t next day and On Demand exist.”

One fan defended ABC though, as they noted, “This is fairly standard for network tv. They’ll also take some inexplicably long break in March or they may decide they don’t want to compete with the Winter Olympics in February. Whatever the case may be there will be another long break again too.” The same commenter added, “Also putting it at 9 means they probably have more faith in the show than others. 9 is a better time slot than 10.”

Meanwhile, one viewer lamented, “JANUARY??? WTF I remember break used to start at thanksgiving.”

How do you feel about High Potential‘s midseason hiatus? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on the show’s return in the weeks ahead.

High Potential, Midseason 2 premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, ABC