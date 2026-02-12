What To Know High Potential‘s second season is on a brief hiatus. Learn more about when the ABC hit will return with new episodes.

Plus, fans voice their frustration over another break in the airing schedule amid the Winter Olympics and a State of the Union address.

High Potential Season 2 is on pause again at ABC, and fans aren’t thrilled about yet another hiatus for the top-performing drama starring Kaitlin Olson as LAPD consultant, Morgan Gillory.

The good news is that the wait will surely be worth it, as showrunner Todd Harthan has hinted at several fun storylines to come as the remaining episodes unfold, including more Morgan-Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tension, additional appearances from Karadec’s reignited love-interest, Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson), and more on the Roman investigation.

So when will that unfold? Season 2 is officially set to resume on Tuesday, March 3, with an all-new episode. The prolonged hiatus is due in part to the Winter Olympics presentation unfolding on NBC. While the Olympics may not air on ABC, the sporting event pulls eyes from other broadcasters, making it better for the network’s viewership numbers to hold episodes until such a major event is over.

Beyond that, what would have been the February 24 episode is also preempted by the State of the Union address, so ABC has pushed the show’s return to March 3.

In other words, there are multiple reasons fans are left waiting so long, but after a winter break following the midseason finale in 2025, viewers are understandably frustrated.

The fans took their complaints over to Reddit, where one mused, “I understand that the Winter Olympics are on, but this is the second break in the series. It’s frustrating because we all just want to know what happens, and it’s constant breaks for a month or longer. It’s making me actually not want to finish the series, as it’s getting ridiculous now.”

One fan defended ABC’s decision to go on breaks as they pointed out, “Less episodes get produced for network television these days, so while shows used to have 20+ episodes a season, they usually get maybe around 15.”

It’s a valid point, as most series airing between the fall and spring often need to stretch their runs through April or May, and with so many episodes left in Season 2, High Potential‘s run needs to be stretched out a bit.

“In the olden days, network shows like this would start in late September and finish in May, would always have a break over Christmas (6 to 8 weeks), and then another smaller break Feb – March (4 weeks). Annoying, but the way it is,” one viewer commented in response to the original frustration.

So while fans may have to wait a little longer, the hiatus isn’t breaking the TV mold and will keep viewers tuning in until the spring. Let us know how you feel about High Potential‘s hiatus in the comments section below, and don’t miss Season 2’s return in March.

High Potential, Season 2 Returns, Tuesday, March 3, 9/8c, ABC