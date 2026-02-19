What To Know Kaitlin Olson and Rob Mac get silly behind the scenes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Is Olson bringing High Potential drama to the long-running comedy?

It seems that Kaitlin Olson is bringing some of her High Potential drama to the set of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 as she and real-life husband Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney) get silly behind the scenes.

In a new video posted to Mac’s Instagram story, Olson steps into the spotlight with the question, “When does @highpotentialabc start shooting again?” scrawled across the screen. But instead of answering that question, Olson discusses returning to film It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s latest episodes.

“So it’s my first week back to Paddy’s, and I have a fight scene with my husband who, all the time is just like, ‘Let’s just do it, like we have stunt people, but whatever… just do it, don’t pull any punches,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And now he won’t shut the f**k up about it,” Olson says with a huff to fans tuning in.

It’s at this moment that the camera pans over to Mac, whose face appears to be battered and bloody, and he says quietly, “I just feel like you’re on the show for a long time and forgot that it’s comedy.”

The remark certainly lands with a funny note as viewers know Olson takes on more of a dramatic role for her ABC hit High Potential, encountering plenty of criminals and dangerous situations. Could she have brought some skills from that set over to Always Sunny? It’s certainly possible, but Olson’s character Dee Reynolds is anything but a pushover on Always Sunny.

After Mac’s words, Olson questions with heavy sarcasm, “Forgot that it’s what?”

“We’re doing a comedy,” Mac says, and Olson goes on to repeat the line with exasperation, punctuating “We’re doing a comedy” with a loaded “ugh.” The bit was a funny nod to Olson’s current drama supremacy and promises some interesting turns of events when Always Sunny returns. Check out the video above, and let us know what you think of the silly bit in the comments section.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 18 Premiere, TBA, FXX