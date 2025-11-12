NBC Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: ‘The Hunting Party,’ Tracy Morgan’s New Comedy & More

What To Know NBC’s midseason 2026 schedule features the return of The Hunting Party for Season 2 and the debut of new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins starring Tracy Morgan.

The Voice returns for its 29th season with a revamped format and multiple episodes premiere week.

February will be highlighted by major events including the Winter Olympic Games, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game.

NBC has announced its midseason schedule, and there’s not too much that’s new on it.

The fall staples are all back, alongside the return of The Hunting Party for Season 2 and the debut of new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The Hunting Party had initially been on fall’s schedule, airing Thursdays at 10/9c after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. But when NBC announced the fall premiere dates, reruns of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, which had already dropped on Peacock, were in that time slot. Now, The Hunting Party will air in that aforementioned Thursday slot, beginning on January 8. That same week, the One Chicagos and Law & Orders return.

New comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Erika Alexander, will premiere on Monday, February 23. The Voice returns that same day with its 29th season, The Voice: Battle of Champions, with a revamp to the format. The first week of the new season will feature three two-hour episodes, on February 23, 25, and 26. Then it will air one hour a week starting on Mondays, March 2, at 9/8c. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine return to the coaching panel.

The network will also have three major events in what it’s calling “Legendary February”: the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games beginning with the Opening Ceremony on February 6 and concluding with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 22; Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 8; and the NBA All-Star Game at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on February 15.

Below, check out all of NBC’s midseason premiere and return dates.

Monday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m.: The Paper

9:00 p.m.: The Wall (Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (Season 2 Midseason Return)

Tuesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: NBA Basketball

Wednesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 11 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 14 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 13 Midseason Return)

Thursday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 25 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 27 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: The Hunting Party (Season 2 Premiere)

Friday, January 16

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m.: Stumble (Season 1 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Sunday, February 1

8:00 p.m.: NBA Basketball

Friday, February 6

Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games

Sunday, February 8

Super Bowl LX

Monday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9:00 p.m.: The Voice (Two-Hour Season 29 Premiere)

Monday, March 2

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical

8:30 p.m.: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds