ABC Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: ‘The Rookie’ & ‘Will Trent,’ ‘9-1-1’ Return & More

What To Know ABC’s midseason 2026 schedule begins January 4, featuring the returns of popular shows like Will Trent, The Rookie, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary.

New highlights include the Scrubs revival premiering in February.

Notable schedule changes see American Idol moving to Mondays in January and The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul airing Sundays in March.

Fans of ABC shows won’t have to wait long into the new year to see their favorites again, both those just going on a midseason break and those returning for the first time in the 2025-2026 season.

On Tuesday, October 28, ABC announced its midseason 2026 schedule. It all kicks off on Sunday, January 4, with America’s Funniest Home Videos, followed by the season premieres of Will Trent and The Rookie on January 6. The Scrubs revival debuts on Wednesday, February 25, with a two-episode premiere. Plus, fall favorites like High Potential, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary will all return from midseason breaks in January.

Notable schedule changes come with the unscripted lineup: American Idol is moving to Mondays (beginning January 26), while The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul will now air on Sundays (premiering March 22).

Also coming to ABC’s lineup in 2026 is a new drama starring Scott Speedman (who continues to recur on Grey’s Anatomy), RJ Decker (working title).

“Across ABC and its streaming home on Hulu, we have the best shows on television, from acclaimed dramas to standout comedies and unscripted hits,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, in a statement. “Our midseason schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and engaging content to audiences wherever they choose to watch.”

Check out ABC’s full midseason 2026 schedule below.

Sunday, January 4

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 Return)

Tuesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Will Trent (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: High Potential (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 8 Premiere)

Wednesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Shifting Gears (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 5 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 17 Midseason Return)

Thursday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 9 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 Midseason Return)

Friday, January 9

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (Season 48 Midseason Return)

Saturday, January 24

8:00 p.m.: Inside the NBA

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Monday, January 26

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season 24 Premiere)

Wednesday, February 25

8:00 p.m.: Scrubs (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

Friday, February 27

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 Premiere)

Sunday, March 22

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette (Season 22 Premiere)