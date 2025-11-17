CBS Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: ‘Watson’ Moves Nights With ‘CIA’ Joining ‘FBI’ on Mondays

What To Know CBS has announced its midseason 2026 schedule, featuring the premieres of new series such as CIA, Y: Marshals, and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, alongside returning favorites.

Watson will move to Sundays starting March 1, following the debut of Y: Marshals and a new time slot for Tracker, while CIA joins FBI on Mondays.

Major events include Survivor‘s 50th season with a three-hour premiere and special encore episodes, as well as broadcasts of the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.

CBS has set its midseason schedule, including new shows CIA and Y: Marshals.

The network has announced that the second half of its 2025-2026 season kicks off on Wednesday, January 7, with the series premiere of true-crime series Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist joining game shows Hollywood Squares and The Price Is Right at Night. The rest of the lineup won’t be back until late February.

Kicking off on Monday, February 23, are CBS’ new and returning scripted shows. CIA, originally part of fall’s lineup, will now premiere that day at 10/9c, claiming the slot after FBI. That means Watson is moving, to Sundays at 10/9c, starting March 1, joining Y: Marshals at 8/7c and Tracker moving to 9/8c as a result. (That was the original plan for both Y: Marshals and Watson in the spring when the 2025-2026 season schedule was first announced in the spring.)

CBS is also surviving the 50th season of Survivor in 2026. Its three-hour premiere will air on Wednesday, February 25. Leading up to it will be a special two-week programming event with 10 encore episodes from the show’s history featuring players from the Season 50 cast. Those will air on: Monday February 9 and Tuesday February 10 (8:00-9:00 PM); Wednesday February 11 and Thursday February 12 (8:00-10:00 PM); Friday, February 13, Monday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 17 (8:00-9:00 PM); and Wednesday, February 18 through Friday February 20 (8:00-9:30 PM).

The network’s events in early 2026 include the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, and the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1.

Below, check out all of CBS’ midseason premiere and return dates.

Wednesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Hollywood Squares

9:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

10:00 p.m.: Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (Series Premiere)

Monday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 8 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m.: DMV (Season 1 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 8 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: CIA (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, February 24

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 23 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 Midseason Return)

Wednesday, February 25

8:00 p.m.: Survivor 50 (Three-Hour Season 50 Premiere)

Thursday, February 26

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 5 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (Season 3 Midseason Return)

Friday, February 27

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (Season 1 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 4 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (Season 1 Midseason Return)

Sunday, March 1

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Y: Marshals (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: TRACKER (Season 3 Midseason Return, New Time Period)

10:00 p.m.: Watson (Season 2 Midseason Return, New Night and Time Period)

Wednesday, March 4

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9:30 p.m.: America’s Culinary Cup (Series Premiere)

10:30 p.m.: Hollywood Squares