What To Know Fox’s midseason 2026 lineup features new series premieres including Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer, alongside returning comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch.

Unscripted favorite The Masked Singer returns with a two-hour Season 14 premiere (January 7), and the new Fear Factor: House of Fear hosted by Johnny Knoxville debuts January 14.

Milestone episodes will air with The Simpsons reaching its 800th episode and Family Guy its 450th in February.

Fox is kicking off its midseason lineup at the start of 2026.

The network has announced its winter schedule, and it includes new series Best Medicine, the Doc Martin adaptation starring Josh Charles, and Memory of a Killer with Patrick Dempsey in his broadcast television return. They premiere on January 6 and January 26, respectively. The live action comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch return on January 15.

Fox’s unscripted series are also back and premiering early in January. The Masked Singer will have a double unmasking for its two-hour Season 14 premiere (January 7), and joining it Wednesdays a week later is the new Fear Factor, House of Fear, hosted by Johnny Knoxville.

The Simpsons will be reaching 800 (!) episodes and Family Guy 450 episodes on Sunday, February 15. The Faithful, the biblical event series, will air across three consecutive Sundays, March 22, March 29, and Easter, April 5.

Below, check out all of Fox’s midseason premiere and return dates.

Thursday, January 1

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

Monday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Finale)

Tuesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Best Medicine (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Doc (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Special Two-Hour Season 14 Premiere)

Wednesday, January 14

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 15

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Going Dutch (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, January 22

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 Finale)

Monday, January 26

8:00 p.m.: Extracted (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Memory of a Killer (Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 29

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Season 5 Premiere)

Sunday, February 15

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Special 800th Episode)

8:30 p.m.: The Simpsons (New Episode, Season Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 24 Premiere, 450th Episode)

Sunday, February 22

8:00 p.m.: Family Guy (Time Period Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: American Dad! (Season 20 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (New Episode)

Sundays, March 22, 29, and April 5 (Easter Sunday)

8:00 p.m.: The Faithful (New Event Series, Two-Hour Episodes)