The Dancing With the Stars ballroom took things from wicked to scary during the show’s Tuesday, October 28, episode.

The top nine couples of the season embraced their dark side during Season 34’s Halloween Night. Former DWTS pro and two-time mirrorball trophy winner Cheryl Burke joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on the judges panel to lend her ballroom expertise to Season 34’s celebrity contestants.

The competition was hotter than ever following Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold‘s Wicked Night elimination on October 21. So who won over the judges by embracing their inner monster? Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances, scores, and which couple was sent home.

At the top of the episode, cohost Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten would not be competing, as the actress suffered an injury during rehearsal earlier in the day and was being treated at a hospital. Fans can still vote to make sure the pair makes it through to next week.

Whitney Leavitt — 37/40

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and Mark Ballas gave the judges chills with their electric jazz routine to Green Day‘s “Brain Stew.” Burke kicked things off with praising the duo’s strong partnership. Though she called Ballas’ choreography “the best I’ve ever seen,” she warned the couple of bring away of timing and side-by-side awarness. Toniloi called the routine “mind-blowing” and “genius,” while Hough said the dance was “no tricks and all treats.” Inaba, meanwhile, pointed out that the pair’s costumes highlighted moments when the pair were off time with each other. Leavitt and Ballas earned nines from Inaba, Hough, and Burke, and a 10 from Toniloi.

Jordan Chiles — 34/40

After earning a near-perfect score during Wicked Night, Chiles and Ezra Sosa looked to keep their spot at the top of the leaderboard with their contemporary to “Elastic Heart” by Sia. Adding a creative — and haunting — flare to their dance, Chiles was attached to a harness controlled by Sosa. Tonioli noted that “no ropes” could hold Chiles back. Inaba appreciated the pair’s “experimentation,” but found the harness work a bit distracting. Hough agreed, saying the execution “wasn’t fully realized.” Burke, for her part, said she wanted to see the pair’s trust show more through their movements.

Andy Richter — 28/40

Looking to survive another week, Richter reprised his role as a priest from Scary Movie 2 for his and Emma Slater‘s paso doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven. Inaba was wowed by how Richter gets “better and better” every week and praised his posture. Hough asked for Richter’s forgiveness for past low score by breaking his No. 6 paddle. Burke called Richter the “heart of this show” but offered some technique advice for his arms. Tonioli, meanwhile, said Richter managed to capture the spirit of a “cult classic horror” movie. For his birthday, Richter received all sevens from the judges.

Elaine Hendrix — 32/40

Though Hendrix remained in the hospital for the episode’s entirety, Ribeiro announced that she was cleared by doctors to dance next week, should she make it through the night’s elimination. Instead of a live performance, the judges critiqued Hendrix and Bersten’s Argentine tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant by watching their camera blocking rehearsal. Burke admitted that she was a “huge fan” of the duo and called out the judges for underscoring them in previous weeks. All of the judges wished Hendrix a speedy recovery. Based on their rehearsal footage, Hendrix and Bersten scored all eights from the judges.

Danielle Fishel — 33/40

The Boy Meets World actress and Pasha Pashkov earned their highest scores of the season during Wicked Night. Fishel’s love of murder mysteries inspired their Viennese waltz to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. What started as a romantic routine turned scary with a killer, bloody twist. Burke dubbed the routine as “an amazing, proper, American, smooth Viennese waltz” but suggested that Fishel exaggerate her movements more moving forward. Tonioli liked how the choreography reflected the story of the dance, while Inaba admitted that she had “mixed emotions” about Fishel’s performance. Hough also offered some criticism, advising that Fishel work on her “fluidity.” The pair earned three eights and a nine from Tonioli.

Robert Irwin — 38/40

The wildlife conservationist embraced the role of a ghostly conductor for his and Witney Carson‘s Argentine tango to “Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by the Hampton String Quartet. Tonioli said he couldn’t take his eyes of Irwin during the pair’s routine full of fancy footwork, impressive tricks, and a bloody finale. Hough gushed over Irwin’s transformation into a leading man, and Hough praised him for captivating the crowd. Burke was amazed by Irwin’s lack of previous dance experience, but shared some advice, telling him to “make love to the floor with your feet. Irwin and Carson earned the first 10s of the night — as well as their highest score of the season — thanks to 10s from Inaba and Tonioli. Hough and Burke each gave the duo nines.

