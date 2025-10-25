Dylan Efron Suffers Injury Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Halloween Night: Will He Be Able to Dance?

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Three days before he’s due to hit the dance floor again, Dylan Efron has been injured. The Season 34 Dancing With the Stars contestant shared an unexpected update with fans on Saturday, October 25, along with photos from his visit to the doctor.

“Broke my nose, but dont need it to dance 🕺,” he captioned an Instagram post, confirming that he’ll still be able to dance with his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, during Tuesday’s live show. He also thanked Karagach, her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Pashkov’s Season 34 partner, Danielle Fishel, for supporting him amid the setback.

“I’m seriously all good- but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave me side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them ❤️,” he concluded.

The comments section was filled with supportive messages. “I hope you’re ok brother. sending you love,” Season 34 pro Mark Ballas wrote, while Valentin Chmerkovskiy said, “Oh em gee.” Emma Slater added, “WHAT?!! @dylanefron hope you’re ok!” to which Efron replied, ” all good :) already back and practicing.”

Of course, Efron’s pal from The Traitors, Rob Mariano, also weighed in, writing, “Keep him in line @daniellakaragach ❤️.”

Efron and the other eight remaining contestants will perform again on October 28 for Halloween Night. This week, Efron and Karagach are dancing a Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love (Dark)” by Tommee Profitt & Brooke.

So far, Week 5 was Efron’s standout week. He danced a contemporary routine that he dedicated to his younger sister, Olivia, and earned a 36 out of 40 from the judges. The high score put him on top of the leaderboard for the first time.

During Week 6, Efron was more towards the bottom of the pack, scoring a 32 out of 40 for his rumba on Wicked night. The competition is heating up now, so he and everyone else will have to bring it to stay in the competition.

Dancing With the Stars

Dylan Efron




