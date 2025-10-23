Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Accuses Family of Blackmail

What To Know Lindsie Landsman, formerly Chrisley, is publicly addressing her family’s alleged blackmail and exploitation following her father Todd and stepmother Julie Chrisley’s presidential pardons and return to reality TV.

Landsman claims her father and half-brother attempted to blackmail her with a sex tape and that she sought protection from authorities.

She is releasing a three-part podcast series to share her perspective and previously unseen documentation, aiming to correct what she calls inaccuracies in the recent Lifetime documentary about her family.

The estranged daughter of Todd Chrisley, Lindsie Landsman, is ready to speak out against her family following her father and stepmother’s (Julie Chrisley) pardon from President Trump.

According to Deadline, Landsman, who recently dropped “Chrisley” from her name, is set to speak out across three episodes of her podcasts, Southern Tea and Coffee Convos. The first episode dropped on Wednesday (October 22); the second is out today, Thursday (October 23); and the third will be released exclusively on Patreon on Friday (October 24).

“I never had any intention of doing this. The Lifetime documentary of my family came out… and a lot of the things that were aired were inaccurate depictions of what has transpired,” Landsman said on the podcast, per Deadline.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd served his time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie was locked up at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They spent just over two years behind bars before Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

Following their release, Todd and Julie were signed up for a new Lifetime reality show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, in which they and their children shared details of life before and after prison.

After her father was indicted, Landsman contacted Georgia’s Department of Revenue and the FBI, requesting a restraining order against him and alleging that her father had attempted to exploit her. She previously claimed that Todd and his son Chase Chrisley had tried to blackmail her by threatening to leak a sex tape of her.

“The prosecutors read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI,” Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley said in an episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. “We’re no longer family.”

Chase added, “If your blood will screw you over, then a stranger definitely will.”

Landsman previously discussed the blackmail allegations on an episode of Dr. Phil in October 2019, two months after Todd and Julie were convicted. She claimed that her father had asked to meet her in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he insinuated that she had an inappropriate relationship with an IRS official.

“That’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me,” she added. “Nude photos, and [he’d] obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney encouraged me to file a police report.”

In the season finale of Back to Reality, Todd read from a transcript of Lindsie’s testimony at his and Julie’s trial, in which she stated she no longer believes the sex tape blackmail allegations.

Landsman says the new podcasts will see her “share her truth” in her own words for the first time, supported by documentation including legal letters, emails, and filings that have never been made public before.