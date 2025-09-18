Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Sex Tape & Nude Photo Blackmail Shocker

Todd Chrisley has reacted to the shocking allegations his daughter, Lindsie Chrisley (who now goes by Lindsie Landsman), made in a 2019 Dr. Phil interview when she accused her father of trying to blackmail her with a sex tape and several of her nude pictures.

In the final episode of Lifetime’s reality series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Todd touched on his relationship with his estranged daughter, Lindsie, including the bombshell allegations she made in 2019. Lindsie is Todd’s eldest child from his first marriage to Teresa Terry; the former couple also share a son, Kyle Chrisley.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Todd said in the episode that his relationship with Lindsie turned sour well before she made her appearance on Dr. Phil. The final nail came when his attorney alleged that Lindsie was a source in helping the IRS in its case against Todd and his wife Julie, who were ultimately convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022.

“It’s like someone, like all the air had just left the room,” Todd recalled, sharing how he felt when he first heard about his daughter’s potential involvement in the case against him and Julie. Lindsie has long denied any involvement in the case against her dad and step-mom.

On May 27, 2025, President Donald Trump issued full pardons to Todd and Julie. They served just a little over two years of their combined 19 year sentence.

Todd also shared the moment a police officer called him to explain that Lindsie had filed a police report saying that he and his son Chase, whom he shares with Julie, “were blackmailing her with a sex tape.”

Lindsie took the allegations public in October 2019, two months after Todd and Julie were convicted, claiming on an episode of Dr. Phil that her father had asked to meet her in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he insinuated that she had an inappropriate relationship with an IRS official.

She claimed, “That’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me. Nude photos, and [he’d] obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney encouraged me to file a police report.”

While Todd admitted to having some regrets about social media posts he made about Lindsie in the past, he denied ever having anything to do with a sex tape blackmail plot.

“Nobody’s ever had a conversation with her about a sex tape, ever,” Todd said, per EW, adding that the alleged tape “never existed.”

Chase also denied his involvement, saying, “Dude, first of all, I wouldn’t want any sex tape out there of anybody in my family. I’ve never purchased a sex tape of her never seen a sex tape of her, don’t want to see a sex tape of her. So, I mean, it’s just a lie.”

Earlier this year, Lindsie appeared on the Cate & Ty Break It Down podcast, where she walked back her claim that Todd approached her about the sex tape. Instead, she claimed that a former friend told her they tried to sell an apparent tape to Chase.

In the season finale of Back to Reality, Todd read from a transcript of Lindsie’s testimony at his and Julie’s trial, in which she stated she no longer believes the sex tape blackmail allegations.

Despite the walk-back, Chase said the wounds caused by the accusations are going to take a long time to heal. “You put that stuff out there, it’s out there forever,” he stated.