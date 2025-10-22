Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce Brand New ‘Fixer Upper’ Series With a Twist

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with a twist, leaving the Lone Star state for their latest home renovation series.

The couple will travel to the Rocky Mountains for their first-ever Fixer Upper project outside of Texas on the upcoming limited series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. “We are finally taking Fixer Upper on the road,” Joanna exclaimed in a Tuesday, October 21, Instagram teaser for the new series.

In the preview, Chip teased that the new series will feature “lots of drama” and show “a side of Jo you may have never seen before.” He continued, “Hopefully, the project comes together in a way that you guys are gonna be thrilled about.”

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House will see the duo “take on a 1960s mountain property in Colorado, tackling unique design and construction hurdles that come with high-altitude living,” per a press release description. “Together, they blend original mid-century details with European-inspired finishes, transforming the home into their own timeless family retreat nestled in the Rockies.”

Magnolia Network President, Allison Page, described the show as an “exciting new chapter for Chip and Joanna” in a press release statement, adding, “It’s fresh, inspiring, and filled with the same heartwarming storytelling that makes Fixer Upper a beloved franchise.”

Scroll down to learn everything we know about the new series so far.

When does Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House premiere?

The show will premiere on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on both HGTV and Magnolia Network. New episodes will also stream the same day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

How many episodes is Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House?

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House will be a limited series consisting of three, 60 minute-long episodes.

What will happen on Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House?

“Viewers will watch the Gaineses navigate everything from creating spaces ideal for a multi-generational family gathering, to surprise visits from local wildlife, to uncovering unique architectural details,” the show’s description reads. “With plenty of surprises along the way, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House captures the signature heart, humor, and design vision that fans have come to love, set against a brand-new backdrop.”

What have Chip and Joanna said about Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House?

“Colorado has come to be a special place for our family,” Joanna shared in a press release statement. “And somewhere in-between ski trips and spring breaks over the last decade, a dream took root to one day carve out a place of our own. While taking Fixer Upper out of state meant we were in for a steep learning curve, our hope is that this home would far outlast us, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Series Premiere, Tuesday, December 9, HGTV and Magnolia Network, Streaming same day on HBO Max and Discovery+