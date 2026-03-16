Joanna Gaines Shares Her Sweet Spring Break Surprise From Her Kids

What To Know Joanna and Chip Gaines spent spring break with all five of their children at their Colorado vacation home.

Joanna shared heartfelt moments from the trip on Instagram, including a surprise visit from her oldest child, Drake.

The family’s Colorado home, featured on Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, was inspired by Joanna and Chip’s desire to create lasting family memories.

Joanna and Chip Gaines are putting their new vacation home to good use.

The couple traveled to Colorado for their first Fixer Upper project outside of Texas on their latest series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, which aired on HGTV and Magnolia Network last year. In a Saturday, March 14, Instagram post, Joanna revealed that they recently traveled to their mountain getaway for a spring break trip with all five of their children.

“Spring break ’26. Card games for days ✔️ Skiing ✔️ Bowling ✔️ Fishing ✔️ Campfire-ing ✔️,” Joanna captioned clips from the trip. In parentheses, she added, “My oldest surprised me so all five of my babies were there 🤗😍🥹.” (Joanna and Chip share kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew.)

Joanna’s video began with footage of the Colorado mountains she shot out of an airplane window. She gave several glimpses into the group’s vacation activities, including eating meals together, hitting the slopes, spending quality time around a fire pit, going bowling, playing card games, and going fishing.

Joanna commemorated the trip by picking some snowdrop flowers and placing them on a piece of stationery, which read, “March 2026. Family Spring Break.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines)

Fans gushed over the snowy spring vacation in the post’s comments. “Soooo happy for you all. This looks like everything (and more) you hoped it would be. And the flower idea is absolutely precious.💕,” one person wrote. Another added, “Love these family core memories, and that house and location is stunning! 😍.”

Someone else shared, “Thank you for sharing. Family is everything. You are blessed to be able to share these types of experiences with them. ❤️.” A different person posted, “I’m so happy for you and your family how you get to spend time together on a vacation doing things as a family ❤️ and your family ⛷️ extremely well 👏👏👏 Have fun! @joannagaines.”

The family returned home from the Colorado mountains to spring flowers in Texas. “My 16 year old captured these lovely spring blooms from the garden on her digital 📷🤩,” Joanna captioned several picturesque photos of herself holding a bouquet of home-grown flowers via Instagram on Sunday, March 15. “Flowers: Delphinium. Poppies.”

On Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Joanna and Chip opened up about how their kids inspired their most recent TV project. “In a couple years, the oldest four will be out of the house, and it’s made Chip and I think more about the future and how do we keep this connection as a family,” Joanna explained. “Obviously, the farm will always be our central place, but the thing that we have loved as a family is skiing.”

One of their kids even had a role in the home’s renovation. “Chip has always told Ella, ‘Hey, before you go to college, I want you to flip a house, do a project.’ She’s always mentioned that she wants to do something in design,” Joanna shared. “We’ve actually looked for houses in Waco, didn’t find anything, but Chip had this fun idea to let her tackle the little cottage as her first design project.”