Joanna Gaines Celebrates Special Occasion With Rare Family Photos

What To Know Joanna Gaines celebrated a special occasion by sharing new and throwback photos of her family.

Joanna primarily keeps her and her husband Chip Gaines’ five children off of her social media feed.

Joanna’s other family members have popped up on her timeline in the past to share recipes and celebrate holidays.

While Joanna Gaines primarily keeps her family off her social media feed, she made an exception for a special occasion.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram on Saturday, April 4, to wish her father, Jerry Stevens, a Happy Birthday. “Happy 76th Birthday, Dad! Your girls love you so much,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for your love, faith, strength, wisdom and kindness. Here’s to the very best year yet.”

The first slide of Gaines’ birthday tribute featured a rare group photo of the TV personality with her father, her mother, Nan Stevens, and her two sisters, Mikey and Teresa. The women all smiled for the camera behind Jerry as he sat at a table with his birthday cake.

The post’s other slides featured a pic of Jerry with his spread of birthday food, a sweet snap of herself and her dad in front of her Texas home, and a handful of throwback photos of Jerry as a child, a teenager, and with Joanna and her siblings as kids.

Fans shared their birthday wishes for Jerry and their reactions to the family photos in the post’s comments. “Happy Birthday! We’re so thankful for the many gifts of your talented daughter,” one person wrote to Jerry. “Such an inspiration for so many including me.”

Another user added, “Awesome photos, what a full and beautiful life. Happy 76th!” Someone else shared, “You looks so much like your Dad.” A different person posted, “This is so special, what a beautiful family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines)

A separate commenter wrote, “Always love family photos, and taking a step back in time. Thank you for sharing.” Somebody else wrote, “Always love family photos, and taking a step back in time. Thank you for sharing.” Another shared, “Happy birthday Dad you a lucky man beautiful daughters happy wife happy dad.”

While Joanna is one of three siblings, she shares five children — Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew — with her husband, Chip Gaines. The couple’s kids occasionally appear on Joanna’s Instagram page, though she often keeps their faces out of her photos and videos.

Joanna’s parents also pop up on her Instagram page from time to time. Most recently, Joanna shared a video of her parents cooking the family’s Christmas Eve meal. “Half the grandkids asked for Korean food, the other half asked for Syrian… so my parents did both!” she captioned the December 2025 upload, which featured another rare pic of Joanna and her siblings. “What a beautiful Christmas Eve dinner celebrating two beautiful, very different heritages.”

One month prior, Joanna posted back-to-back videos of her parents’ go-to Thanksgiving recipes. While Jerry showed Joanna’s followers how to cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, Nan showed off how to make Jerry’s parents’ cranberry sauce recipe.

“I have, for years, wanted to record my dad making a turkey,” Joanna said in one of the clips. “I did want to document as much as I could with my parents on the family traditions and meals, because when I ask them, this is how they say they cook — ‘Oh, you sprinkle this. There’s no measurements. It’s all intuitive.'”