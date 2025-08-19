Joanna Gaines Teases Major Change for Her Renovation Show With Husband Chip

Joanna and Chip Gaines are taking their home renovation skills outside of Waco, Texas, and on the road.

“We are wrapping up a project out of state, our first out of state Fixer Upper,” Joanna revealed on the Tuesday, August 19, episode of Today. “Never done that before, so we’re learning new challenges. We’re learning. A lot. But, we’re wrapping that up in the next month, and it will air later this year, so we’re really excited about that.”

Joanna and Chip became household names thanks to their HGTV series Fixer Upper, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. The couple revamped the series as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home upon launching Magnolia Network on Discovery+ in 2021. Since the network moved to cable in 2022, Joanna and Chip have premiered more spinoffs, including Fixer Upper: The Castle, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

Joanna did not share any further details about the pair’s latest Fixer Upper project on Today, including the state where the renovation is being filmed.

Today‘s Savannah Guthrie went on to ask Joanna how she feels about how much her and Chip’s “Magnolia empire” has grown over the years. “We still can’t believe it, but I feel like food and home are always gonna be at the core of what we love doing,” Joanna stated. “It’s a way to bring people together, make people feel at home, comfort, all the things. So, we’re really excited.”

While fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the couple’s latest home renovation project, Joanna will soon be returning to the small screen with her brand-new show, Magnolia Table: At the Farm. A follow-up to her Magnolia Table cooking show, the series will see Joanna welcome “viewers into her home to share cherished family recipes and seasonal favorites — from quick snacks to Sunday treats,” per an August 6 press release.

“I have shot about eight or nine seasons of Magnolia Table at the Gristmill with five-course meals. And this last season, I was just thinking, ‘I want to do something a little different,'” Joanna shared on Today. “I’ve loved being in this space that we just renovated that was Crew’s bedroom, and now, it’s an extension of the kitchen. But I feel like being in that space, I feel so creative, and I wanted to do something from home.” (Joanna and Chip share five kids — Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, 7.)

When it came to filming the new show, Joanna told Guthrie and Craig Melvin that she put a few rules in place. “I was like, ‘Less than three people in the house, and it has to be when the kids are at school so they don’t know what’s going on,'” she explained. “I didn’t want it to feel like a production. So, I just wanted to be in that space, and we just kind of went on the fly, and it wasn’t really planned or produced. It was just me with a camera, and I felt like it was cathartic in some ways.”

Magnolia Table: At the Farm, Series Premiere, September 7, 11a/10c, Food Network and Magnolia Network, streaming same day on HBO Max