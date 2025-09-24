Joanna Gaines Fans Go Wild as She Shares 80s Throwback Photo

On a recent episode of Magnolia Table: At the Farm on HBO Max, Joanna Gaines admitted to rocking bangs back in the 1980s, and, true to her word, she has provided proof of her epic look.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (September 20), the Fixer Upper star shared a photo of her younger self standing in front of a bathroom mirror. Gaines, dressed in a blue zip-up sweatshirt, has her hair in a ponytail with her bangs poofed up high.

“Last week on my cooking show we baked and then talked about my bangs from the 80s,” Gaines wrote in the post’s caption. “Who else styled their bangs like this? I must have been proud of that profile… look at that height!”

Fans loved the throwback pic and jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “Omg, too nostalgic and cute!! The best was our high school yearbook senior photos when a girl’s bangs were so high that they got cut off at the top of the photo.”

“Not sure what I love more, the side profile, the shadow, or the reflection. Either way, it’s all hair-raising,” quipped another.

Another added, “I tried so hard to get my bangs like this! Even went as far as foam curler rollers overnight to make it happen.”

“I ❤️ this! Oh the 80s…good memories! Joanna, your vulnerability in your book and in this new season of Magnolia Table on the Farm is why so many love you. You remind us to be ourselves,” said another.

“Let’s not forget the hairspray cans we went through,” another joked.

“Impressive poof AND photography skills. I can smell the White Rain,” one fan added.

Another said, “My mom rocked these bangs until the early 2000s. It’s actually how we kept track of her in stores and other public places. Her poof was a lifesaver.”

“The 80s are proud of you!!” another added.

On her new cooking show, Magnolia Table: At the Farm, which premiered on September 7, Gaines opened up more about her iconic hairstyle.

“I clearly wanted to show you my side profile in a bathroom. This wasn’t planned. But the fact that I found this exact picture in this dirty little bathroom, you see my front bangs, you see the side profile,” she said, per Parade.

“Everyone was doing their hair like this,” she added. “I was not the only one. Everyone was doing this.”