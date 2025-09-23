It’s been nearly two years since Jasmine Roth‘s HGTV show Help! I Wrecked My House aired a new episode, and she’s been keeping quite busy since then. The home designer gave birth to her second child, Darla, and moved from California to Utah in 2024, which means she’s been rebuilding her design business while also navigating life as a mom of two all at once.

“I’m just doing my best,” Roth tells TV Insider. “To be perfectly honest, every day I go to bed and I’m like, ‘Who did I let down today?’ It sounds terrible, but I think that’s just part of being a parent. Part of mom guilt is you can’t be everything because so much of your time is taken by these little humans and all the things you were before kind of take a backseat.”

Fans will get to see how the Roth family adjusted to their new life in Utah on the new season of Help! I Wrecked My House, which premieres on Wednesday, September 24. In our interview with the show’s star, she opens up about forming a new team in Utah and adjusting her design style to a brand new state. Plus, updates on how her family is doing, the future of her show, and more.

What was it like starting your business back up in Utah and how did you get the word out?

Jasmine Roth: It was honestly so much harder than I expected. I think we were like, “Oh, yeah, let’s move, it will be a reset, and definitely a little bit of a change,” but, really, what it turned into was an absolute shock to the system. I felt like I was in a startup again and starting my business from scratch. From that standpoint, it was definitely more than I expected. We do use that first episode as kind of a catch-up, which I think is fun. I don’t want to say I took a season off, but I did take a maternity leave, so it’s so exciting to be back, but a lot has changed. I think trying to rebuild my business is a big part of this season. I don’t want to say luckily, because not luckily for these families that we’re helping, but luckily for me, there are a lot of people that have wrecked their homes and it almost felt like they were waiting. Like they were waiting for me to move to Utah. For most of these folks, as far as taking them on as clients, I was like, “I don’t really know what else they’re going to do. I don’t really know where they can turn to other than if we don’t help them, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

How did you put your new team together and where do you stand with your team from California?

I miss the team in California, for sure. We’re always texting, and I do still have some projects there in the future as I have more time. I just had a baby, she’s a year old now, but the timing was not great to be trying to do this cross-country thing. But yeah, I still will take on clients there in the future and work with that team. Those are the people I’ve worked with since I started my company, and yes, I miss them very much.

Growing a new team here, it’s not that I don’t know how to do it. I’ve done it before, but it’s been a while. It’s actually pretty fun to meet new people and try to get to know them. It kind of felt like dating, but a weird version of speed dating because I’m like, “I have a client, I have an idea, I have a project, I need you now.” I think just putting myself out there in a way I haven’t done in a long time was what it came down to, and just being really open to the fact that not every relationship was going to work, but if I could try to get to know somebody, try to understand their business, understand what they like and what they’re good at so I can match them with a project they can enjoy and thrive in. As a manager and business owner, that’s what I’ve done for my whole career, but it’s just really in my face right now.

How did you approach the network with your decision and were you worried it would affect the show at all?

I was very worried. I think I told them maybe even before we told our family because really, I told them right around the same time that we got pregnant, so, it was kind of all this news at once. I have to give them credit. They were so, and have been continuously, so supportive. They’ve been so supportive. They have been here for it. They were like, “Yeah, if you want to move and take your business and take your show, great. Take a maternity leave, go for it.” So, from that standpoint, I’m really lucky to have them as a partner.

Do you think it would have affected your decision at all if the show couldn’t move forward because of the move?

It was definitely a consideration. I spend a lot of my time building a team in life. I kind of approach every aspect of my life as a team, from a team standpoint. So HGTV is part of my team and we made this decision, but we didn’t make it independent of a lot of the other people in our lives. For example, my mom also moved to Utah, and my mother-in-law and brother-in-law and his wife, they bought a house 10 doors up the street. A lot changed when we decided to make this move, but this move wasn’t made without bringing our team members into that decision and how is this going to work.

There obviously was the fear of them saying no, but it would be out of character, and also, it was very early on that I brought them in, probably concurrent with making that decision. Like, how could this work? As much as I, personally, like, my husband and I were ready for a bit of a change, we were in Southern California for 15 years, HGTV was very excited about moving the show. Once we realized that it was actually viable and there were folks here and I could move my business and all that, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to show a different state and just to kind of shake it up a little bit.

You mentioned on the show that homeowners in Utah have different needs than owners in California – what are some of those?

The glaring difference is the weather. There aren’t any seasons in Southern California, so here we have snow, there’s hot summers, there’s a lot going on here as far as needing our houses here to work year round, but in different ways each season. So that was a big part of my design, being able to make sure that I didn’t forget a season. When we started, it was so snowy here and cold. That was definitely a real glaring difference.

From a design standpoint, I designed California casual beach houses in Southern California. That’s pretty much what my bread and butter has been. I’ve done some homes here in Utah over the years, so it’s not like I’m completely new to the cabin idea or the mountain vibe, but making sure that I didn’t just plug and play these designs, that I really focused on what these families liked, what they disliked, but also the geography. Where the house was, what would feel good as you walked in that would be an extension of the exterior, so it all kind of feels cohesive, versus just doing what I’ve just always done. That would have been kind of silly from a design standpoint.

Do you feel like you and your family are settled now?

I don’t want to use the word permanent, that feels really scary to me, honestly. I don’t think I’d ever use that. But I’d say we’re more settled now than we’ve ever been. The move was really hard, to be honest. It was so much more than I anticipated. I think also because we had a baby right as we moved and she was a preemie and we were in the NICU, the house wasn’t done, it was just too much all at once.

For two of the episodes, we followed my girls’ rooms. I hadn’t done my nursery for my daughter at all because I hadn’t had time, and my 5-year-old, at the time she was 4-and-a-half, she needed her room done as well. So I was like “This is the time, I’m going to do it.” HGTV was like, “If you’re doing it, we’re going to have cameras there.” So that was really special to kind of share that story of not only am I helping these clients and trying to rebuild my business, but on the home front, we’ve got a lot going on as well. I’m definitely feeling more settled. The exterior of my house isn’t done at all. We’re trying to finish the backyard and landscaping and get it done before the snow starts to fall. I think once we get my own home done, I’ll feel even more settled.

Has moving affected your husband’s career at all?

Fair question. My husband works in staffing. He owns a company with his family called Roth Staffing. They have a national footprint and it’s crazy because my first daughter was born one month into COVID. I remember so clearly on March 18, 2020, he came home with a box in Southern California, their corporate headquarters is in Orange [County], and he came home with his computer monitor in a box and a plant, and he was like,”Well I’m home for paternity leave, but also, our office just shut down.” I was still on the construction site pregnant because we were still essential workers, technically, because we had people out of their houses that needed to get back in. He’s like, “My office shut down and I don’t know when I’m going to go back,” and he’s never gone back. The whole company became virtual. He runs the company from right here in our house. He’s home, but he’s working. So really he can live anywhere. He still keeps California hours, but it’s only an hour difference. The move for him and our family worked, but obviously moving into a house that wasn’t finished wasn’t easy for him since there’s constantly drills and saws and all this stuff happening. So to focus has been a little bit of a challenge.

How did you navigate going back to work so soon after having your second baby?

I went back to work, luckily had a lot of help. As soon as I had the baby, what I focused on was finding people who could assist our family. We do have a nanny, so as I went back to work, it was a challenge, but we eventually found a nanny that could help us. The grandparents help a lot. Both our parents are around, so that helps as well. Every day is just trying to figure out how to make it work and how to be really present. When I’m at work, what do I need to have set up so I can actually focus on work? And when I’m home, what do I need to have set up at work so I can be home and be present? That’s been the thing that’s helped me get through it. Anyone that says it’s easy is not telling the truth!

Have you heard anything about the future of the show, and is it something you want to keep going?

For sure, I feel like there’s a huge need as far as people are still reaching out, like, “Hey I just heard your show is here, how do I get on your show?” I just got in the mail, like a letter in the mail. People are reaching out in all different ways. There’s definitely that need. We just have to get through this season airing, and then I guess we’ll just take it from there.

