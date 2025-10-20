You know when you hear something about an episode and you just know it’s going to be great television? Such is the case with the latest guest star casting for Brilliant Minds Season 2.

Eric Dane will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the NBC medical drama, TV Insider has learned. He will appear in the ninth episode. The episode does not yet have an air date but, like the rest of Season 2, will air on a Monday at 10/9c on NBC and be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The fifth episode airs Monday, October 20.

Dane will guest star as Matthew, who is “a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family,” according to the official character description. The episode is titled “Fire Fighter.” No other details have been released. Warner Bros. has also released a couple of first-look photos of Dane on set with Zachary Quinto, who stars as Dr. Oliver Wolf. See those images above and below.

Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, this progressive degenerative disease does not have a cure. It affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord and causes the loss of muscular control (for those needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe) and nerve function.

Brilliant Minds follows Dr. Wolf and his team of fellows as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind, helping those no one else can. The series is inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks. In addition to Quinto, the series also stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.

Other guest stars this season already have included Porsha Williams, Laura Vandervoort, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson, and Jane Krakowski.

Brilliant Minds, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC