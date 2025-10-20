‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins $10,000 Trip After Shocking Drew Carey & Alexis Gaube

A The Price Is Right contestant had a nearly perfect game, which shocked host Drew Carey and model Alexis Gaube. Gustavo played Back to ’75 for a trip to Morocco.

Gistavo won the fourth item up for bid, which was a HiBoy Electric bike with a 500-watt motor and helmet. He bid $1,601 on the $16,30 bike, so he won the chance to try and win another prize.

The way Back to ’75 works is that three items that were on The Price Is Right in 1975 are shown to the contestant, who then has to try and guess what the price of the items were in 1975. They have a range of numbers they can get it in, and if they are correct, they win the prize. The contestant only has $50 to risk. If they go past that, they lose.

The first item was Corbell Collections Salt and Pepper Shakers. Gustavo had to put the shakers between $0 and $50. He stopped at $23, and he was exact.

“Gustavo showed up in a time machine,” Drew Carey said.

The next item was a Lava Simplex Lava Lite Lava Lamp. Gustavo had to guess between $10 and $60. He put it at $29, after debating between that and $28. The lava lamp was $30, so he was only $1 off, giving him $49 to work with.

“Off by $1. How are you doing this?” This is amazing,” Carey said.

The final item was a Sunbeam Mixmaster Mixer. Gustavo had to guess between $20 and $120. Gustavo priced the mixer at $74. It was actually $80, so he was only $6 off. This gave him $43 to spare. This meant he won the trip to Morocco, worth $10,264.

“Wow! Look at you!” Carey said. “Nice job! Get over there. Wow.”

“Congratulations!” Alexis Gaube said when he hugged her. “You did so good!”

“That’s pretty amazing,” Carey ended.

Gustavo spun a $0.95 on the Showcase Showdown wheel and advanced to the Showcase. He bid $32,500 on a Drinkmate soda machine, a home theater, and a 2026 Honda Civic LX. The actual retail price was $32,945, which was a difference of $445. This gave him total winnings of $44,839.