‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Shouts ‘This Cannot Be Happening!’ After Winning Car

A contestant on The Price Is Right couldn’t believe her luck when she won a new car. As she sat in the vehicle, she exclaimed, “This cannot be happening!”

Trish won the fourth item up for bid, which was Jimmy Choo shoes and accessories — two pairs of heels, sunglasses, a leather card holder, and a silk and wool scarf. She was very close with her bid of $3,200, since the items were $3,301.

After that, Trish came to the stage to play Pocket Change for a 2025 Hyundai Kona SE. The way Pocket Change works is that the game show contestant has to try and guess the amount of the car on stage. They are given the first number and then have to pick from the remaining numbers on the board. If they get it wrong, the price of the car increases by $0.25 each time. However, if they get it right, it stays, where it began at $0.25. Whatever the price is at the end, the contestant has to try and get it within the price inside the envelopes picked off the wall when they got a number correct. If they match or exceed how much the car is priced at, they win it.

Trish was given two as the first number. One, four, five, seven, and six remained on the board. For the second number, Trish guessed five, but was wrong, so the car increased to $0.50. She then picked six and was correct.

The third number was not seven, so it increased to $0.75. Trish then picked four and was right. For the fourth number, Trish picked seven again and was wrong, so the car went up to $1.00. She then picked five and was wrong again, so it was now $1.25. The only number left was one to go in that spot.

“This is so much harder when you’re up here!” Trish said to host Drew Carey.

“It really is,” he responded.

For the final number, Trish picked seven again, but it was a five, so the car went up to $1.50. The Price Is Right gave her $0.25 to start out with.

In the first envelope was $0.50. Then, the second had $0.25, bringing her total to $1.00. The third envelope had $0.50, so she equaled the price of the car and won it. The fourth envelope had $0.05 in it, but it didn’t matter.

Trish jumped around in a circle when she won, screaming, “Oh my God!” When she got inside the car, Trish shouted, “This cannot be happening! Oh my God!”

Trish spun $0.50 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Since one of her opponents spun $0.75, she did not advance to the Showcase.