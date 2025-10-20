‘Elsbeth’: First Look at William Jackson Harper & Sarah Steele Episode (PHOTOS)

William Jackson Harper is coming to Elsbeth — and in the same episode as The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele. TV Insider is exclusively debuting the first photos and epiosodic information from Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5, titled “Poetic Justice,” in which Harper guest stars and Steele returns as Marissa Gold, marking the procedural’s second Good Wife/Good Fight reunion (the first was last season with Christian Borle).

Harper and Steele’s episode airs on Thursday, November 6, at 10/9c on CBS. Annaleigh Ashford guest stars in the Halloween-themed episode the week prior, airing on Thursday, October 30.

Here’s the logline for Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5, “Poetic Justice,” written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Robin Givens: “After a donor’s death shakes New York’s nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim’s friend, Gary (William Jackson Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli’s footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate.”

Harper’s Gary is the founding director of a New York City poetry journal who’s desperate for funding. See the first photos of him in the episode above and below. In the photo below, you can see that Gary’s outlet is called Pidgeon Print.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 2 mentioned Christine Baranski‘s Diane Lockhart from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni mentioned Diane as a viable lawyer for the criminal of the week, Nolan Hurst (David Cross), who was a more sympathetic killer than usual on the series.

Preston gave TV Insider a glimpse into her Good Fight reunion with Steele. What will be new with Marissa when fans see her in the November 6 episode?

“She’s following in the footsteps of her father,” Preston says. Marissa’s father is Eli Gold, played by Alan Cumming in the previous two shows.

“She’s working as a campaign manager for a politician, a guy who’s running for mayor, but she’s still her same smart, savvy, mercurial, fast-paced character,” Preston shares. “And Elsbeth is just thrilled to have somebody from her past coming into this new world that she has and this new life that she has in New York.”

“Sarah Steele is just delightful,” Preston goes on. “I loved her from day one when I met her on The Good Wife, and then I directed her and worked with her and directed her as well on The Good Fight. And she’s just one of those actors that is supremely game, always on top of her work. She’s playful, she’s all those things that you want for somebody who’s coming in and just doing one-off or a couple of episodes. And it was just nice and familiar, and she said even how strange it was to be back in that world, but it was different because it’s not the legal world. You know, I’m the only character from that other universe. Also, she and I were enjoying realizing that now she joins me in only a handful of actors who’ve ever played the same character over three different distinct television shows. It’s pretty cool.”

Tune in on November 6 to see Harper and Steele in Elsbeth.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS