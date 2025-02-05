‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek: Carter Warns Elsbeth She’s Being Framed in Van Ness Case (VIDEO)

The Chicago law firm responsible for the burying of documents in the Van Ness divorce scandal is making Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) their fall guy. Carter (Christian Borle) returns to warn Elsbeth that she’s being framed in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at this week’s new episode of Elsbeth.

Premiering Thursday, February 6 on CBS, Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 11 is titled “Finance Bros” and also features guest star Alan Ruck, who’ll be reliving his Succession days in an episode all about a sibling rivalry between a Wall Street titan and his twin brother. As this mystery unfolds, the Van Ness divorce scandal plot deepens.

Here’s the episode logline: “When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth suspects the victim’s twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the Van Ness case continues to cause trouble for Elsbeth.”

As revealed earlier this season, Elsbeth fled Chicago at the start of the series because she was “tricked” into participating in a high-profile divorce case that involved the burying of documents detailing domestic abuse. The scandal was unearthed with the help of the villainous Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson, Preston’s husband), who wants to take Elsbeth down because of her suspicions of his guilt in an unrelated closed (for now) murder case.

In last week’s (January 30) episode, Elsbeth revealed that she was not informed of the depth of the harm this cause was causing to the client’s first wife until it was too late. Her outrage prompted her career change and the move to NYC.

Borle returns as attorney Carter Schmidt to give Elsbeth fair warning that the firm is making her their scapegoat. She didn’t bury the domestic violence police report, but they’re going to say she did in a press release that’s soon to be released. Carter is in the city because Van Ness is there on business — could he and Elsbeth cross paths?

The firm is maintaining that the police report doesn’t exist, Carter explains, but if it does, it was Elsbeth who was in charge of handling such documentation.

“Does the firm’s high ethical standards include lying?” the angered Elsbeth says above. Carter says that Van Ness “threatened to fire the firm if we didn’t clean this up. There was yelling.”

“Yes, I read all about Van Ness’ temper in the police report I didn’t bury,” Elsbeth replies. There’s a tonal shift when Carter asks if she has a copy of that “nonexistent” report. “No, someone showed it to me, but by that point, it was too late. They didn’t let me keep it.”

Carter is pleased by this because his team could be disbarred if this evidence came out, “whereas you,” he says, “you’re doing this. You have to admit, you seemed best positioned to take the fall.”

Elsbeth says that even though she’s not currently practicing law, being accused of “gross misconduct” like this is enough to make her lose her job.

Things are getting dicey with this case. Find out if the press release comes out, and how Elsbeth may handle the fallout, this Thursday.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS