William Jackson Harper Talks ‘Elsbeth’ Guest Star Role After First Day of Filming

Kelli Boyle
Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1; William Jackson Harper
Exclusive
Mark Schafer / CBS; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Elsbeth

William Jackson Harper is one of the Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars. He had just completed his first day of filming when he spoke with TV Insider on the red carpet of The Morning Show Season 4 on Tuesday, September 9, in New York City. While he couldn’t share much about his character, he did open up about what he likes about the CBS series.

As previously announced, Harper will play the founding director of a New York City poetry journal who’s desperate for funding in Elsbeth Season 3. Harper filmed some Elsbeth Season 3 scenes on September 9 before heading over to The Morning Show Season 4 premiere at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“It’s cool. I just had my first day over there. I literally just came from there, and it’s fun,” Harper told TV Insider on the red carpet.

“It’s a very interesting, lighthearted yet dark show and I get a big old kick out of the character of Elsbeth,” The Good Place alum added. “And also I know Carrie [Preston] from a long time ago, so it’s a really cool group of people to jump in and play with.”

Harper will next be seen in The Morning Show Season 4, premiering Wednesday, September 17, on Apple TV+. He plays a new character, Ben, the UBA network’s self-assured and innovative Head of Sports.

Harper’s Elsbeth casting was announced by Preston during a CBS press conference on Thursday, September 4, as was Annaleigh Ashford‘s.

Ashford will appear in a special Halloween-themed episode playing a murderous suburban housewife. Air dates for Ashford and Harper’s separate episodes will be announced at a later time. Season 3 debuts on Sunday, October 12, on CBS, with the second episode airing later that week on Thursday, October 17.

Other Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars include Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, Julia Fox, and David Cross. Preston and Wendell Pierce return as series regulars, with former regular Carra Patterson back as a recurring guest star for the foreseeable future.

The Morning Show, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 17, Apple TV+

Elsbeth, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 9:30/8:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS

Elsbeth - CBS

Elsbeth where to stream

Elsbeth

William Jackson Harper




