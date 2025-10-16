‘Wonder Man’ Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Sir Ben Kingsley Preview Actor Roles in Marvel Series (VIDEO)

A lot of mystery surrounds Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, but it’s getting a little less mysterious as stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic-Con to tease the highly anticipated show.

The eight-episode series from director Destin Daniel Cretton will arrive on January 27, 2026, and it follows the story of Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen II), an actor going out for the titular role in the remake of a superhero movie. Also trying out for the film? The MCU’s own Trevor Slattery (Kingsley).

The show’s trailer was unveiled during Marvel Television’s panel presentation, which also highlighted Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManX-Men ’97Daredevil: Born Again, and Vision Quest. The tease offers fans at home a better insight into what they can expect, but Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley dive a little deeper into the struggles Simon and Trevor may face in their reach for stardom.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley at NYCC 2025

Matt Doyle

“My professional acting journey started 10 years ago, and 11 years ago I was in drama school… thinking I have so much to give and so much to say, and nobody knows that I’m here… The world was so large and I was so small, but I felt significant. I felt like I had a gift, but I felt like the world just didn’t know it, and Simon feels that way when we meet him,” Abdul-Mateen II shares. “He feels like he has so much to give and nobody knows it, so that’s what I think is universally relatable.”

“And Trevor realizes how hard Simon is working to be Simon,” Kingsley adds. “I think it’s very caring of Trevor’s character to see this bundle of commitment and energy and forensic approach to acting and say… ‘This is great, just point [your energy] this way,’ so it’s a great symbiotic relationship.”

As for whether there’s more than meets the eye to this team-up, Abdul Mateen II says, “There’s always more,” with Kingsley adding, “So don’t take your eyes off us.”

See what else they’re sharing in the video interview above, and stay tuned for more on Wonder Man in the weeks ahead.

Wonder Man, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 9/8c, Disney+

