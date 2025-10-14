New York Comic Con 2025 may be over, but a peek behind the curtain at our portrait studio is never-ending. When it comes to the annual event, superheroes and comic book-inspired shows are a mainstay, so of course, we had to shine a light on Marvel’s Wonder Man and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The performers from the upcoming series and former fan favorite were on site at our studio at the Javits Center, where they put their best foot forward for the photographer. While Wonder Man may not arrive onscreen until January 27, 2026, we have an exclusive first look at the leading men behind Marvel’s latest Disney+ entry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, who portray Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery.

As fans of the MCU will recall, this is Kingsley’s third project with the comic character, as he was originally introduced as the “Mandarin” in Iron Man, who was later revealed to be the actor Trevor. As teased in the trailer for Wonder Man, Simon is also an actor, and the duo is going out for big parts in the upcoming remake of Wonder Man. Will they land the parts? Viewers will have to tune into the Spotlight title to find out.

Meanwhile, Clark Gregg, best known as Agent Coulson in the MCU, was on site for a special reunion with his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. costars, and he also took time to strike a pose. Scroll down for a closer look at the Marvel stars in the gallery below, and keep an eye out for more on Wonder Man as the series’ premiere approaches in the new year.

Wonder Man, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 27, 9/8c, Disney+