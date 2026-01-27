‘Wonder Man’: Will There Be a Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wonder Man Season 1.]

Disney+’s Wonder Man brings the MCU back down to street level and centers the story of Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a working actor hustling for his big break while quietly harboring a dangerous secret.

Co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is based on the character created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby. The series is positioned as Marvel’s answer to The Studio with a superhero twist. It serves as both a love letter to Los Angeles and a commentary on the harsh realities of the old studio system, back when performers often hid aspects of their identities to protect their careers.

The series blends the unglamorous realities of Hollywood day-player life with the existential burden of suppressing one’s true nature. The result is a grounded and character-focused superhero tale that is as much about identity and ambition as it is about powers and chaos.

The series stars Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero and Sir Ben Kingsley, who once again appears as Trevor Slattery, the former faux Mandarin who masqueraded as a terrorist in Iron Man 3 before being folded back into MCU continuity in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Still devoted to the craft of acting, Trevor provides both connective tissue to Marvel’s cinematic past and a satirical look at Hollywood.

Wonder Man offers humanity, heart, and a look at Hollywood, all under the guise of a street-level superhero story, which has thus far been a hit with critics. So, what does the future hold for Wonder Man?

Will there be a Wonder Man Season 2?

As of January 2026, Marvel Studios has not officially renewed Wonder Man for a second season. The eight-episode first season premiered on Disney+ on January 27, 2026, and its future depends on viewership numbers.

In an interview with MovieWeb, when asked if the series will have a second season, co-creator Andrew Guest said it depends on “how the audience responds to this series.”

“I think our job when we when we were making this show was to make a show that felt like it could keep going, sure, but also was satisfying,” said Guest. “At the end of the day.”

Where is Wonder Man streaming?

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are streaming on Disney+.

What is Wonder Man about?

The story follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with enhanced superhuman abilities. Due to the Doorman Clause now enforced on all Hollywood sets after a tragic accident involving another performer with powers, Simon must conceal his abilities or risk being banned from working entirely.

“Like in the Marvel comics, Simon Williams is an actor who happens to have superpowers. In our series, he’d rather not have superpowers because it only gets in the way of him becoming the best actor he can be,” said Cretton in a statement. “He takes his acting seriously, probably a little too seriously. He’s a meticulous, specific, over-thinker whose analytical brain often gets in the way of achieving his dream.”

What he does not realize is that his secret is already out, and he is being monitored.

Trevor Slattery, the washed-up actor first introduced in Iron Man 3 and later serving as comic relief in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is compelled by the U.S. Center for Damage Control to infiltrate Simon’s life and gather information on him. Together, they attempt to secure a role in the next major Hollywood superhero blockbuster, Wonder Man.

How did Wonder Man Season 1 end?

After Trevor reveals he has been spying on Simon, the enhanced human can’t control his emotions and accidentally destroys part of the studio in a fit of frustration. In an effort to save his friend and to make good on his deception, Trevor once again picks up the mantle of the Mandarin and takes the blame.

The film Wonder Man is a huge hit, turning Simon into an overnight star. While under the guise of research for a role, Simon breaks into the prison where the Center for Damage Control is holding Trevor and breaks him out by flying through the ceiling. This is all done to the song of Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin'” from the movie Midnight Cowboy, the film that caused the two friends to bond.

Who stars in Wonder Man?

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is best known for his roles in the Aquaman franchise, HBO’s Watchmen, and Candyman. He is joined by Oscar-winning Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery from the MCU.

Zlatko Burić appears as Von Kovak, the director behind Wonder Man, and Arian Moayed returns as Agent Cleary, who is doggedly tracking Simon. Demetrius Grosse plays Simon’s brother Eric, X Mayo stars as Simon’s agent Janelle, and Byron Bowers portrays the tragic hero Doorman.

Wonder Man, Streaming Now, January 27, Disney+