Who is DeMarr 'Doorman' Davis? A Look at the Tragic Character Who Shaped 'Wonder Man's World

Wonder Man, Marvel
  • DeMarr “Doorman” Davis is a tragic character in Wonder Man who accidentally gains the power to walk through walls.
  • He ultimately triggers massive changes in the entertainment industry after a disastrous incident.
  • The result is “The Doorman Clause,” forcing protagonist Simon to hide his abilities.

In the first episode of Wonder Man, Simon (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) attends an audition and is casually asked to sign a “Doorman waiver,” a form that verifies he has no superpowers. He takes it in stride as just another piece of industry paperwork, while viewers are left wondering what exactly a “Doorman” is and why actors are being screened for abilities in the first place. Simon signs without hesitation and heads into the audition, but the moment lingers.

By Episode 3, “The Doorman Clause” is mentioned, and Simon explains that, because of a former hero known as Doorman, superheroes or enhanced individuals are barred from working in Hollywood. It is a hint that the rule has history and consequences beyond a quirky bit of bureaucracy.

Those consequences fully land in Episode 4, a standout black-and-white installment centered on the tragic figure DeMarr “Doorman” Davis (Byron Bowers), whose story reveals the actual weight behind the paperwork and why Hollywood is so determined to keep superpowered people away from its soundstages.

 

Who is DeMarr “Doorman” Davis in Wonder Man?

Episode 4 follows the rise and fall of DeMarr “Doorman” Davis, a humble doorman at the Wilcox who accidentally gains the ability to become a human portal after coming into contact with an unidentified goo he found while taking out the trash. After saving the lives of clubgoers during a fire sparked by Josh Gad, DeMarr is quickly swept into Hollywood, where Gad pressures him to pivot into acting.

He adopts the moniker “Doorman,” complete with a cheeky “Ding Dong” catchphrase, and his fame skyrockets as his media presence explodes. But the novelty soon sours, and Hollywood reduces him to a joke, a mere flash in the pan whose once-giddy enthusiasm dims as he begins drinking and questioning his place in the spotlight.

He appears to get a shot at redemption when Gad calls about reprising his role in Cash Grab 2, but when Gad disappears inside a hungover DeMarr during a scene, it triggers government intervention from the Department of Damage Control.

In the aftermath, DeMarr is taken into custody and placed under lifelong surveillance, while Hollywood quietly introduces the “Doorman Clause,” barring superheroes and enhanced individuals from working in film or television.

What does that mean for Simon?

The disappearance and possible death of Josh Gad brings Hollywood to its knees, thus forcing the industry to confront how enhanced humans are being used in the entertainment industry. Suddenly considered a massive safety liability (and sending insurance rates sky-high), studios, unions, and insurers reach a collective conclusion: Superheroes and other enhanced individuals can no longer work in film or television.

The result is the now-infamous “Doorman Clause,” a blanket prohibition that effectively shuts powered people out of the industry and cemented DeMarr Davis’ legacy as a cautionary tale.

For Simon, he has to hide his true nature or risk being blacklisted in the industry he has always admired. As a working actor, this turns the dream of making it in Hollywood into a delicate balancing act, where every audition and contract becomes another opportunity to slip up and reveal the one thing that could end his career.

Is that what happened in the comic?

Nope. Not at all.

DeMarr “Doorman” Davis is a deep-cut hero in Marvel Comics, a Great Lakes Avenger with phasing/portal powers. He is mostly played for laughs rather than frontline superhero material.

Is Doorman a mutant?

As the MCU inches towards Avengers: Doomsday, expect more mutants to enter the fold. On-screen Namor (Tenoch Huerta) identified himself as a mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and several legacy X-Men characters (and actors) are set for Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the live-action version of Doorman is not one of them.

In the comics, Doorman is a mutant, like the X-Men, as he was born with a genetic anomaly known as the X-gene. But in Wonder Man, Doorman wasn’t born with his powers, nor did they surface during puberty. Instead, he gained them by accident while taking out the garbage, making him an enhanced human rather than a mutant.

Wonder Man key art
