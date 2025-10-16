Ravi V. Patel is putting himself through one of the toughest physical and mental tests on Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. But in his personal life, Patel is no stranger to dealing with difficult times.

The actor and his family went through an unthinkable tragedy in February 2023 when daughter his daughter Saachi died. Scroll down for everything we know about the situation and for a deep dive into Patel’s family now.

What happened to Ravi Patel’s daughter?

Patel’s second-born child, Saachi, died when she was just five days old. He shared the news with fans on February 16, 2023, just over a week after Saachi died.

“On 2.7.23, we held our sweet sweet Saachi girl in our arms as she became an angel,” Patel shared, adding that the infant and her parents both “fought,” but were unsuccessful. “Everyone is destroyed and seeking,” he added. “When we are ready, we will fight again in her memory. Love you and with you forever, my beautiful Saachi girl.”

How did Ravi Patel’s daughter die?

Saachi died from “meconium aspiration,” according to her dad’s Instagram post. Meconium is a newborn’s first stool, and meconium aspiration “occurs when a newborn breathes a mixture of meconium and amniotic fluid into the lungs around the time of delivery,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

This occurs in about five to 10 percent of newborns and “typically occurs when the fetus is stressed during labor, especially when the infant is past its due date,” per the site.

Who is Ravi Patel’s wife?

Patel married his wife, Mahaley Hessam, in November 2015. Hessam is an actress who has appeared in films including Easy A and The DUFF. She’s also made appearances in television shows such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Big Time Rush, and Awkward.

The couple celebrated the nine-year anniversary of when they first met in March 2023, just one month after Saachi’s death.

“Today is also nine years since the day you walked into my life,” Patel wrote on Instagram. “Eight years since you conned me into proposing to you. At the time, I was worried about you not being assertive enough. Turns out you’re too assertive, you talk too much, you are textbook high-maintenance, and you are a selfish cuddler. You’re my favorite person.”

He also said, “Happy Anniversary, Mahaley. While the last month has been full of pain, I’ve also been inspired by how beautiful we’ve been together through it. Who you have been as a mother, wife, and friend. This could have broken us, but instead we are getting stronger. Despite what we are going through, today I mostly feel lucky. Because of you, I know we are about to write an epic comeback story.”

She wrote her own tribute to her husband on the same day in 2024, gushing, “Ten years. And a thousand lives together. The best partner in life, parenting, fun, and grief. We’ve seen more than most couples, and there’s no one I’d rather spend my life with. Minus our girls and the cats, you are my favorite.”

Does Ravi Patel have other kids?

When Saachi was born, Patel and Hessam were already parents to a daughter, Amelie. In his anniversary post for Hessam, Patel wrote, “It was exactly a month ago today that we sat Amelie down and told her that Saachi wouldn’t be making it home. For the next few hours, Mahaley and I rocked Saachi back and forth, singing to her, even smiling at times.”

In May 2024, Hessam gave birth to her and Patel’s son Kai. “After 37 harrowing weeks of uncertainty, fear, and vigilance, we welcomed Amelie and Saachi’s little brother, Kaaya ‘Kai’ Saachi Patel earth side,” Hessam wrote on Instagram at the time. “Hand picked by his big sister, his name has double meaning in both Japanese and Sanskrit, just like Saachi. ‘Elder sister’ and ‘triumph, victory, and redemption.’ Our victory. Our redemption. Our rainbow boy. His sister reminds me every day that he got to come home and that not everyone gets take home babies. Yes baby, he’s here. He’s home. And he’s alive. And so am I.”

