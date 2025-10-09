[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4, Episode 3.]

Jussie Smollett became the fourth recruit to leave Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test during the Thursday, October 9, episode. After an emotional questioning with the Directing Staff (DS) last week, Smollett’s head wasn’t totally in the game for the next day on the course.

“It was brutal,” he told fellow recruit Ravi Patel. “I wish I would’ve left before I did that interview…I don’t know why I can’t just do the tasks and that’s it. I’m tired of fighting about something I didn’t do.”

Smollett was referring to the accusations that he staged a hate crime against himself in 2019. Despite being accused by police of faking the attack, Smollett has maintained his innocence. “It was very painful, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life angry,” he added in a confessional. “I’ve moved on.”

Despite Smollett attempting to continue on in the course, he was medically withdrawn in Episode 3. Scroll down for more about why he had to leave the show.

Why did Jussie Smollett leave Special Forces?

Smollett began heavily coughing after partaking in the first exercise of Episode 3, which required the recruits, who were split into teams of three, to perform a rescue mission. He visited the medic to see what was going on.

“You’ve got inflammation right throughout your chest,” the medic told Smollett. After leaving the exam room, the doctor explained to the DS, “He’s developed an allergy to something in the dust, but his chest sounds horrendous.”

The group then had to let Smollett know that he could not continue on the course. “I know you’re upset about it, but your chest is too bad,” the medic revealed. “I’m afraid I’m going to have to medically withdraw you.”

Billy Billingham told a defeated Smollett, “The medical decision is being made, which means it’s out of our hands. We are going to have to take [your armband].” However, the DS acknowledged that it was earlier than they had planned on Smollett leaving. “He ain’t done. He wasn’t done with this course,” Billingham admitted, with Reyes agreeing, “No.”

Smollett was in tears after he was told the news. “There have been too many opportunities in my life to quit, on things, on myself,” he shared. “And I don’t quit easily.”

Who else left Special Forces Season 4?

Prior to Smollett’s exit, Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice, and Eva Marcille all also ended their time on the show. Cartwright and Giudice voluntarily withdrew, while Marcille was medically withdrawn like Smollett.

There are now 14 recruits left hoping to complete the course: Brianna LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Kody Brown, Christie Pearce Rampone, Johnny Manziel, Nick Young, Randall Cobb, Chanel Iman, Ravi Patel, and Gia Giudice.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox