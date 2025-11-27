What To Know Shawn Johnson won Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars in 2009 with Mark Ballas and was the runner-up on Season 15 in 2012 with Derek Hough.

Thirteen years later, she opened up to TV Insider about having “so much fun” on the show and pitched husband Andrew East as a future contestant.

The former gymnast also revealed whether she’d do a family reality show or Nashville edition of Real Housewives.

It’s been 16 years since Shawn Johnson won Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars, and 13 years since she finished as runner-up on the show’s All-Star season. The former Olympian recently stopped by the TV Insider offices with Gia Giudice following their wins on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and she reflected on her experience in the dance competition.

Giudice said she would “love to go on Dancing With the Stars” one day, and we had to point out that she could get inspiration from watching some of Johnson’s routines from the show (particularly, her iconic Season 15 quickstep with Derek Hough).

“That was fun,” Johnson admitted. “Derek is a genius. He had so much fun that season, being so creative with his choreography. We broke every possible rule, but we had so much fun.”

As Johnson pointed out, she’s done her “fair share” of competitive reality shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, Family Feud, and more, but she said she’d love to see her husband, Andrew East, have a turn next (East was also a contestant on Special Forces).

“I will volunteer my husband for every reality show I’ve done,” Johnson insisted. “First up, Dancing With the Stars.”

Don’t expect to see the couple on a show about their lives, though. When Giudice, who’s appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since she was a child, asked Johnson if she’d ever do a reality show, the gymnast replied, “Probably not.” She also confirmed that Real Housewives has “tried so many times” to come to Nashville, and confirmed that she would not be part of the cast if it were ever successful.

Giudice agreed that competitive shows are “up [Johnson’s] alley,” but said she couldn’t see herself “being in the drama” of a reality show. “I’ll host a show,” Johnson added, to which Giudice agreed, “That would be fun.”