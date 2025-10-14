‘The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Goaded by Donald Trump Jr. Over MAGA Hat Bet

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made a promise on the daytime talk show back in December regarding the release of Israeli hostages, and now Donald Trump Jr. is holding her to that bet.

In a December 2024 episode, a clip of which made the rounds on social media on Monday (October 13), Farah Griffin said, “If [President Trump] does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out — I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it.'”

Her co-host Sunny Hostin begged her, “Please don’t do that,” to which Farah Griffin joked, “She’ll knock it right off my head.”

However, Farah Griffin continued, stating, “You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out, relentlessly, the wrongdoing.”

Sending this to the top. Let’s go. https://t.co/BfTVIxaWzQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2025

After President Trump helped negotiate a peace deal on Monday to end the war in Gaza and free the Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, Farah Griffin’s previous comments went viral, especially after being shared by MAGA influencer Greg Price.

Donald Trump Jr. shared Price’s post on X, writing, “Sending this to the top. Let’s go.”

Farah Griffin, who previously served as the White House director of strategic communications during Trump’s first term, has yet to don a MAGA hat on The View, but she has praised the President and his administration for the peace deal.

“I think everyone should be able to celebrate it. And listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal,” she said on Monday’s show.

She added, “They personally met with Hamas. I used to be of the mind we don’t negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So, thank God, I pray that this peace holds.”

My reflections on the peace deal between Israel & Hamas. The President & his team deserve tremendous credit for this historic diplomatic achievement, the return of the hostages, & end to bloodshed. Pray this peace holds. 🙏🎗️ pic.twitter.com/bXvP8TQVDl — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 13, 2025

Farah Griffin, who last week announced her pregnancy, later shared a clip of her comments on her X account, writing, “My reflections on the peace deal between Israel & Hamas. The President & his team deserve tremendous credit for this historic diplomatic achievement, the return of the hostages, & end to bloodshed. Pray this peace holds.”