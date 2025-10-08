Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed some happy news on Wednesday’s (October 8) edition of The View: She’s expecting her first baby with husband Justin Griffin.

The cohost revealed the news live during the show amid a “Hot Topic” discussion of embarrassing moments from the past. After reviewing footage of a moment when she was unexpectedly asked by Whoopi Goldberg if she was pregnant, Griffin then said, “Whoopi, do you want to ask again?”

She was then swarmed by hugs from cohosts Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Joy Behar.

Griffin has long been open about her journey with infertility and her experience undergoing IVF therapy.

She revealed that she is expecting a baby boy in February, and she is around five and a half months along now.

“Baby Boy Griffin arrives this February. I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore. I can breathe,” she said with a smile.

“I’m so overjoyed,” she continued. “And I shared with all of you. I went through IVF. It was hard. It took us about a year. Took us five rounds, but he’s here. He’s coming. I’m so grateful to have the most supportive husband in the world.”

She also revealed that her beloved dog, Desi, has been extra attentive to her throughout her pregnancy: “He sleeps with his little head on my belly,” she said. “They get protective when they realize that their owner has a child in their belly.”

Justin was on hand in the live audience to celebrate the news.

Griffin, who said she was planning to write about her experience with IVF and potential policy solutions for hopeful families, added a piece of advice to audiences, saying, “My advice to people is just don’t give up hope if you’re going through infertility. I know it’s cost-prohibitive for some, but try to meet with your doctors.”

In June, Griffin spoke up about her experience going through IVF treatment due on The View podcast, saying, “As we sit, I am in physical pain because I’ve been giving myself progesterone injections in the backside. I’m in constant discomfort… It is a process that — I find joy in it because I feel like I’m working towards something, but I’ve been let down so many times, and I’m 35, and I’m privileged in that I can afford to do five cycles of IVF.”

“I’ve had endometriosis my entire life. Doctors for 15 years were like, ‘No, you’re normal. You’re fine.’ The second I went into my IVF doctor, she was like, ‘No, you’ve been living with endometriosis.’ We don’t talk nearly enough about the struggles women go through,'” she added, calling for enhanced attention to the subject.

