‘The View’: See How Hosts Reacted to Trump’s Middle East Peace Deal

The cohosts of The View got emotional over the news that the peace summit brokered by Donald Trump‘s administration in the Middle East resulted in the release of hostages of the war between Israel and Hamas, along with the return of the displaced people of Gaza to their homes.

After reviewing footage of some of the emotional reunions of the returning hostages, along with remarks made by Trump to Israel’s parliament,

“As of this morning, there is no fighting in Gaza. And so I think we can all pray that it stays that way,” Whoopi Goldberg said to introduce the issue.

“Listen, if this peace deal holds, which I pray that it does, it’s historic. It is a massive diplomatic achievement, and I think the whole world can breathe a sigh of relief,” Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed before remarking that she’d personally communicated with some of the families of hostages. “There’s not a Jew across the world who didn’t feel personally impacted by the events of October 7 and these 20 that were released, never knowing if they would get that day. There’s also the remains of hostages that are going to be repatriated to Israel. And then for the innocent Palestinians who’ve been caught in the crossfire is this war that Hamas, a terrorist organization, started, they are getting aid.”

Griffin continued by giving praise to Trump and his team for the diplomatic feat, saying, “I think everyone should be able to celebrate it and listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff [special envoy to the Middle East), and Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal. They actually personally met with Hamas. I used to be of the mind, ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists,’ but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So thank God. I pray that this peace holds.”

Sara Haines agreed and praised the deal for stripping Hamas of power in the deal. “One thing they kept sticking on every time these ceasefires didn’t work is they did not want to cede power because they had their tunnel system, and they were using their citizens as human shields, and the devastation, they did not want to hand it over, and then they were destroyed. They really had no choice.”

Ana Navarro said she was “cautiously optimistic” that the ceasefire would last. “We’ve been here before, and then it’s gone wrong, and I pray that this time, it’s different.” She went on to question why the fighting continued for two years and said, “Let me just quote John Lennon: Can we please just try to give peace a chance?”

Sunny Hostin also praised the deal, saying, “As a faithful person, it has been my daily prayer that there be peace there, and I remain a faithful person, that this truly is the dawn of peace in the Middle East. I truly hope that this is what this will be a lasting, lasting peace there.”

Goldberg closed the segment to say, “The winners are now all the families, all the families who get to come home, all the families who are gathering their people to them. That’s the win. So, yeah, let’s hope, like Walter Cronkite used to say when I was little on Christmas Eve, he would say, ‘Tonight, there is peace in the world.’ So right now we’re saying today, tonight, there’s peace in the world.”

