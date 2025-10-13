‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Have This One Complaint About Hole-In-One Game

Not every The Price Is Right game is perfect. Fans of the game show have recently shared a complaint about one in particular, Hole-In-One.

For Hole-In-One, contestants must rank six grocery items from least to most expensive. Two models place flags representing the items on a miniature golf course in the order the contestant chooses. If they guess the prices in the right order, the TPIR contestant only has to hit the ball from a few inches away, but if they guess incorrectly on any of the items, they have to shoot from further away. If a contestant gets them all correct, they get a $500 bonus. If the contestant gets the ball in the hole, they win the prize.

Fans’ main complaint is that if a contestant gets an item out of order, for example, if the third item costs less than the second, the remaining prices are never revealed.

“Hole-In-One. Does it drive anyone else insane that they don’t show the price of the rest of the items on Hole-In-One??” a Reddit user asked. “I feel like that game is so hard, and people usually lose early. I need to know if my guesses were right or not lol. I feel like they show the rest of the prices or the right answers on all other games, but this one!”

An example of this happened on October 10 when a contestant got the third price wrong, and the last three prices weren’t shown. Host Drew Carey said he was worried about the contestant’s pick, but he won a car anyway.

One fan said that when Bob Barker hosted, the rest of the prices were always flipped over. “Now… never,” they wrote.

“It does. And the fact that in the last 250 years, I haven’t seen anyone make it past the second or maybe third line…” another said.

“I think because it’s so frustrating, I want to know the dang answer since it’s hard haha,” added another Redditor.

Other fans thought $500 was way too small a prize. “The bonus for getting them all is a whopping $500.I think a strategy would be to try for 3 in a row. Cheap, something middle, then expensive. That should be an easy 3rd line. Maybe go for 4 if you’re feeling cocky,” said one fan.

“I was always curious when the last time someone got the prices in the right order. $500 seems so ridiculous a reward for doing that, I would say $5k would be more fitting,” another wrote.

Does this bother you about the game? Let us know in the comments.