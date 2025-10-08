‘The Price Is Right’ Under Fire for Giving Away ‘Fake’ Prize on Show

The Price is Right is known for giving away cars, vacations, household appliances, and cash prizes, but sometimes the show offers up more unusual items, like, for example, a ceramic duck vase.

This quirky prize has become the subject of controversy after a man from Britain, Richard Moonstreet, accused the Drew Carey-hosted game show of using unauthorized “copies” of his design.

Taking to his Instagram page on September 26, Moonstreet wrote, “Someone has been selling fakes of my ceramics and The Price is Right just used it as a prize,” followed by a series of crying emojis.

“File this under ‘f***ing ridiculous things I did not expect to ever happen tonight,'” Moonstreet added in the post’s caption before going on to explain how he debuted his “Round Boy ceramic duck vase” six years ago, adding accompanying picture proof of his designs, as well as what he said is the fake version featured on Price is Right.

The designer noted how his design is “protected by the ICO in the UK,” meaning the design is protected in the U.K. and Europe “against unauthorized direct copies.”

“Mine are all handmade with love and care and take a lot of time,” Moonstreet continued, noting how, over recent months, fakes of his vase have started appearing on Amazon, Temu, Wish, and other websites.

“A factory in China has been churning out fake copies (factory made and not handmade like claimed) and they’ve been selling on all the usual haunts. They are EXACT ripoffs of my intellectual property,” he stated.

Moonstreet noted how Temu, Etsy, and Shein have all removed the fakes after he reported the issue, though he is still having trouble getting Amazon to stop selling the copies. His frustration only increased when he found out The Price is Right is now giving away knockoffs of his vase as prizes. There is no suggestion that The Price Is Right knew that the ceramic duck vase was an alleged copy of Moonstreet’s work.

“So imagine my surprise when the f***ing PRICE IS RIGHT @therealpriceisright used the FAKE item as a prize on a recent airing,” he shared with his followers. “With no due diligence or care from them to make sure they were promoting a genuine product rather than a fake copy of something I have poured a lot of hours into. Really shameful.”

Moonstreet continued, “Let me politely request @therealpriceisright – I’ll send you a REAL one. One of my handmade items like all the others I’ve been making for the last six years. Feature that? Do me a solid? And make good on how you’ve just promoted an entirely ripped off copy of an independant [sic] artist.”

He also encouraged his followers to send the show a DM or tweet and “let them know they’ve done a BooBoo.”