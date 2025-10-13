‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car After Drew Carey Makes Bob Barker Confession

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey was worried about a contestant’s pick during the hole-in-one game. Despite his concerns the game show contestant won the car anyway, but not before Drew made a confession about his predecessor Bob Barker.

The contestant in question was Jason Elm, who won the fifth item up for bid, which was four pairs of designer sunglasses. The actual retail price was $2,060. Since Elm bid $1,951, $1 over his opponent, he won the sunglasses and got a chance to win more prizes.

He played Hole In One to try and win a Kia Soul LX, worth $21,885. Elm was given six grocery items. He had to try to put them in order from least expensive to most expensive.

If he got it wrong, he wasn’t out of the game, but that was where he had to hit the ball from in order to try and get it in the hole. The closer the better, so he had to focus on the items to make sure he got as close as he could.

Elm started off with the Gelatin mix as the least expensive. Models Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube had to place the flags in the order the contestant said. Elm then went with the Altoids, the ramen noodles, the first aid kit, and then the sauce and beef jerky.

He was correct on the gelatin mix since it was only $0.89.

“I’m a little worried about the mints,” Drew Carey said.

“Oh no!” Elm replied.

“I’m a little worried about the mints,” the host repeated. He was right to worry because they were $4.49. The next item was the ramen, and that was $3.29.

Elm had to putt from the second to the last line. Carey showed the contestant how to make the shot, but he missed. He admitted that he doesn’t play golf, unlike the previous host, Bob Barker. “When Bob did it, it always went in the hole.”

The contestant then tried it and hit the ball into the hole. He jumped in the air and ran over to the car. “I got a car!” Elm yelled.

“That’s how you do it!” Carey said.

Elm spun a $1.70 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.