‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car After Drew Carey Makes Bob Barker Confession

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' Season 54, October 10, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey was worried about a contestant’s pick during the hole-in-one game. Despite his concerns the game show contestant won the car anyway, but not before Drew made a confession about his predecessor Bob Barker.

The contestant in question was Jason Elm, who won the fifth item up for bid, which was four pairs of designer sunglasses. The actual retail price was $2,060. Since Elm bid $1,951, $1 over his opponent, he won the sunglasses and got a chance to win more prizes.

He played Hole In One to try and win a Kia Soul LX, worth $21,885. Elm was given six grocery items. He had to try to put them in order from least expensive to most expensive.

If he got it wrong, he wasn’t out of the game, but that was where he had to hit the ball from in order to try and get it in the hole. The closer the better, so he had to focus on the items to make sure he got as close as he could.

Elm started off with the Gelatin mix as the least expensive. Models Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube had to place the flags in the order the contestant said. Elm then went with the Altoids, the ramen noodles, the first aid kit, and then the sauce and beef jerky.

He was correct on the gelatin mix since it was only $0.89.

“I’m a little worried about the mints,” Drew Carey said.

“Oh no!” Elm replied.

'The Price Is Right': Breast Cancer Survivor Bride Breaks Down After $20,000 Win
Related

'The Price Is Right': Breast Cancer Survivor Bride Breaks Down After $20,000 Win

“I’m a little worried about the mints,” the host repeated. He was right to worry because they were $4.49. The next item was the ramen, and that was $3.29.

Elm had to putt from the second to the last line. Carey showed the contestant how to make the shot, but he missed. He admitted that he doesn’t play golf, unlike the previous host, Bob Barker. “When Bob did it, it always went in the hole.”

The contestant then tried it and hit the ball into the hole. He jumped in the air and ran over to the car. “I got a car!” Elm yelled.

“That’s how you do it!” Carey said.

Elm spun a $1.70 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 1, 'The Before Times'
1
‘Matlock’ Premiere Addresses Alfie’s Father, Plus Big Twists
Stephen Colbert as Scotty Bristol and Amy Sedaris as Laurel Hammond-Muntz in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 1
2
‘Elsbeth’ Boss Breaks Down Stephen Colbert’s Cameo
JD Vance and George Stephanopoulos
3
JD Vance Slams George Stephanopoulos After ‘This Week’ Host Cut Him Off on Air
Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
4
‘Bridgerton’ Sets Season 4 Return as Netflix Unveils Latest Teaser
Lucille Ball as Lucy Ricardo and Desi Arnaz as Ricky Ricardo in 'I Love Lucy'
5
Loving Lucy, Laughing at the ‘DMV,’ New Night for ‘FBI,’ Sherlock’s Alive on ‘Watson’