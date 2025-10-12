When Does ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Return? Late-Night Show Was MIA

Bill Maher did not air a new episode of his late-night show this week, prompting fans to wonder: When does Real Time With Bill Maher return?

On Friday, October 10, Real Time was curiously MIA when 10 p.m. ET rolled around on HBO. Instead, the film War for the Planet of the Apes aired. The same thing happened on CNN during the show’s scheduled 8 p.m. ET rerun slot on Saturday when fans found The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper instead of Real Time. So, what happened?

The good news is: Fans need not worry, as a break was scheduled for the 69-year-old comedian’s show. Even better? Real Time With Bill Maher is slated to return on Friday, October 17, on HBO and on Saturday, October 18, on CNN. So viewers will only have to wait one extra week to see Maher weigh in on the latest political and news events.

On the October 3 Real Time episode, Maher issued a blunt takedown of Kamala Harris‘ failed 2024 presidential campaign in response to the former vice president’s new memoir, 107 Days. He also interviewed disgraced comedian Louis C.K. about his new novel, Ingram, marking C.K.’s first TV appearance since he admitted in 2017 to inappropriate behavior.

In between the October 3 episode and its upcoming October 17 edition, Real Time fans had the opportunity to check out Maher’s latest Club Random podcast update. The sit-down featured rockstar Yungblud, with whom Maher chatted about a number of subjects. Maher also divided fans after he made a bold confession about pop superstar Taylor Swift during their conversation.

Hopefully, Maher enjoyed a week off from his popular late-night show and will return well-rested and ready to tackle the tough topics when Real Time With Bill Maher returns on Friday, October 17!

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO