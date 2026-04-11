Bill Maher Slams Donald Trump Amid Iran Ceasefire Agreement

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran ceasefire agreement, mocking his aggressive Truth Social posts and controversial statements.

Maher highlighted the mutual nature of the ceasefire, joking that both the U.S. and Iran agreed to stop bombing each other, and emphasized the global desire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for oil transport.

He satirized the situation by comparing Iran’s toll on the strait to Disneyland prices and joked about political figures like J.D. Vance and Mike Johnson in relation to Trump’s influence.

Bill Maher just slammed Donald Trump amid the U.S. ceasefire agreement with Iran.

During his opening monologue on the Friday, April 10 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host joked that when the Artemis II astronauts splashed down that evening, “the world will look so different than when they left a week ago, when we had won the war in Iran.”

Maher continued, “We came to an agreement with Iran. We agreed to stop bombing them, and they agreed to stop being bombed. You know it was kind of mutual.”

The stand-up comedian then pointed out that the president “runs this war” with his Truth Social posts, bringing up the POTUS’ controversial Easter message on Truth Social. “He said, ‘Open the f***ing strait’ — that’s not my f***ing, that’s his. ‘Open up the f***ing strait, you crazy bastards. Or you’ll be living in hell.’ And then he finished it by writing, I swear to God, ‘Praise be Allah.'”

Maher joked, “That was just to appeal to Gen Z.”

To conclude his thoughts on the topic of the ceasefire with Iran, Maher explained that the U.S. and other countries desperately want the Strait of Hormuz opened so that oil can continue to be transported through it.

“Now apparently, the agreement we have, we have to save face and not kill everybody in Iran by pretending it’s open,” Maher said of the ceasefire agreement. “Although, it’s kind of not. Iran is charging a toll. It’s $2 million to get in — same as Disneyland.”

Maher then declared, “So, have no fear, JD Vance is on his way to Pakistan to work out a deal… And with Vance out of the country, Speaker [of the House] Mike Johnson becomes second in line to kiss Trump’s a**.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO