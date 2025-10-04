Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Kamala Harris’ Failed Presidential Campaign

Bill Maher issued a blunt takedown of Kamala Harris, her new book 107 Days, and her failed 2024 presidential campaign.

On the Friday, October 3 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the comedian, 69, spoke about the former vice president’s new memoir. He led into the topic by pointing out that the toy company Mattel has six men and five women on its board of directors and not an all-male board as portrayed in the 2023 movie Barbie.

“Perpetuating victimhood, especially when it’s false, is not a great advertisement for leadership,” he declared on his HBO late-night show. “Kamala Harris’ new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days. But it should have been called Everyone Sucks But Me.”

Maher continued, “107 Days is a victim’s title because, get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah, and a billion and a half dollars. And a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump. But, in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault.”

In his “New Rule” segment, Maher noted that former President Joe Biden let Harris down by not stepping down from the 2024 presidential race sooner. California Governor Gavin Newsom also failed to endorse her.

“America itself lets Kamala down by not being ‘ready’ for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg,” he added. “So she stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman [Tim Walz], and the rest is herstory. Poor Kamala. We made her the star of a rom-com and didn’t even give her a gay best friend.”

Maher detailed from the memoir, “Kamala writes that on election night, when it was clear she had lost, an aide peeled the words “Madame President’ off the cupcakes before handing them out. Oh geez, it’s like a scene from Bridget Jones Runs for President, for Christ’s sake.”

In wrapping up his thoughts on the topic, Maher offered advice to Democratic women.

“Look, ladies, I know this isn’t fair. But we’re all always running against the worst cliche of who people think we are,” he pointed out. “Women Democrats can’t look oversensitive or preachy or unable to laugh at themselves. They also can’t look silly like Gretchen Whitmer did trying to hide in the Oval Office. They have to look brave and strong.”

He added, “It wasn’t a good look for the woman party that all the guys were speaking out for Jimmy Kimmel when [Donald] Trump went after him except on the woman show [The View], where for five days, the outspoken hosts were suddenly as quiet as a geisha. Then on the sixth day, they rose and said, ‘No one silences us.’ Uh, no one had to. You silenced yourself.”

To conclude the segment, Maher quipped, “Whoopi Goldberg continued, ‘Did y’all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?’ No, I thought you would, but then you didn’t. Five days? Talk about needing extra time to get ready. And if you can’t take a breath and laugh at that, you’re making my point for me.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO