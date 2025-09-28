Bill Maher Shares Blunt Prediction About the 2028 Presidential Election

Bill Maher shared a blunt prediction about the 2028 presidential election, and his forecast is grim if the Democrats win.

In a September 25 episode of SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter with Stephen A, the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, sat down with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, 57. They spoke about the upcoming 2026 midterm elections as well as the presidential election in 2028, during which Maher forecasted that the Republican party will try to maintain control whether or not the party wins the electoral votes.

When Smith asked if Maher sees “any light at the end of the tunnel for the Democratic Party for 2026 or 2028,” the comedian conceded, “I think they can win those elections.”

“As long as they appear nutty to the right — and there is a lot of nutty on the far left — as long as they appear that way to those Republicans, it doesn’t matter if they win the election,” Maher continued. “The right is not going to give up power. That’s my prediction.”

“I mean, they’ve already shown they are perfectly comfortable with … [Donald] Trump has still has not conceded the 2020 election,” Maher mentioned. “As Stalin said, it’s not who wins the most votes, it’s who counts the votes.

He added of the GOP, “And, so, if the right still thinks that the left is an existential threat to this country because they want to rewrite all the rules of human nature and then have nobody debate them. Yeah, I don’t think it matters if the Democrats win. The Republicans will just find a way to say, ‘Uh, no, actually, that’s not going to happen.’”

Smith then pointed out that Maher correctly predicted that Trump wouldn’t “walk away easily” from the 2020 presidential election if he lost, he was “going to fight” instead.

“You called it before anybody else did,” Smith said. “And you’ve also pointed out that — and [California Governor] Gavin Newsom has now jumped on that bandwagon — they think [Trump] going to try to circumvent the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, courtesy of Steve Bannon and others, and he’s going to stay after 2028 in some capacity.”

