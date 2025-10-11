Bill Maher Makes a Bold Confession About Taylor Swift That Divides Fans

Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bill Maher made a bold confession about Taylor Swift that divided fans on the most recent episode of his podcast — and Yungblud was having none of it.

On the October 6 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, sat down with the 28-year-old rockstar to chat about a number of topics, including Swift.

“I f***ing love Taylor Swift, it’s weird,” Yungblud said at one point of the Life of a Showgirl superstar. “I love Taylor Swift.”

Although Maher admitted that Swift is a “brilliant businesswoman,” he bluntly admitted he wasn’t a fan of her music.

“I just saw her doing the Travis Kelce podcast,” Maher told Yungblud, of Swift announcing her 12th studio album on New Heights on Aug. 14 . “She seemed genuine, funny, cool to hang out with, which I never thought she wasn’t. I just don’t get the music, and I never will.”

After singing a bit of Swift’s 2008 track “Love Story,” Yungblud shared that his younger sisters love the pop superstar’s album Red.

“Anytime that comes on, it takes me back to a time, and I was in my mom’s car with my sisters,” he explained. “And I actually f***ing love it.”

Yungblud added, “Can I tell you one thing? Lads in the pub are like, ‘Taylor Swift, I don’t f*** with it.’ I like f***ing Taylor Swift.

To that, Maher clarified, “I don’t dislike Taylor. I like Taylor Swift. I’m just saying … I’m making a bigger point because she’s so big. Not everybody has to like everything.”

In the comments of a clip shared via Instagram, fans of Maher’s podcast were divided in their reactions. One follower claimed, “Maher is a dope.”

Another wrote, “It’s hard to watch this guy. He’s just so negative and grumpy,” as someone else suggested, “Bill needs to listen to ‘All Too Well.'”

Everyone doesn’t have to like everything. And that’s ok. 100% agree.

A different Instagram follower said of Swift, “Greatest songwriter of our time …it’s not for weak of minds just saying.”

Meanwhile, others agreed more with Maher’s perspective, with one replying, “Taylor swift sucks lolol.”

A second critic shared, “I love who Swift is, I don’t connect with her music. But love what she has done.”

Yet another follower snarked, “Because you aren’t a 14 year old girl.”

This wasn’t the first time Maher has weighed in on Swift. In July 2024, Maher brought up the pop star while speaking with Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch on his Club Random podcast. “I liked her more when she was country,” the late-night host said. “I love ‘Sparks Fly.’ I love it.”

However, Maher also made a controversial prediction about Swift and Kelce’s romance.

“I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player, I just felt like 35 is a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player, and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it,’” he added. “Right? I mean, come on.”

Maher then declared, “He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that. With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

On August 26, Swift and Kelce nearly broke the internet by announcing their engagement on Instagram after two years of dating.

