Will These HGTV Stars Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Next Season?

One of HGTV’s biggest stars almost hit the ballroom floor on Dancing With the Stars.

“Tarek [El Moussa] was [approached] back in the day,” Heather Rae El Moussa revealed in an interview with Us Weekly published on Thursday, October 9. “The man can dance a little. I don’t think he thinks he can.”

As for whether she would want to join the ABC competition series, Heather said she would “totally be open to it.” In fact, she thinks it would be fun to compete with Tarek on the show. “I think it would be fun to do Dancing With the Stars together and, like, [the] competition [of it all],” she teased. “May the best couple win!”

There’s one HGTV star Heather doesn’t think would be interested in adding DWTS to their TV resume. “I don’t think Christina [Haack] would do it,” she told the outlet, adding that Haack “doesn’t like dancing.”

Haack and Tarek were previously married from 2009 to 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share two kids — daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10. Tarek went on to wed Heather in 2021, and the two welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023. (Haack also shares her son Hudson, 6, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

Heather and Tarek wouldn’t be the first HGTV personalities to compete on DWTS. Property Brothers star Drew Scott competed on Season 25 in 2017 and came in fourth place with his partner, Emma Slater.

DWTS kicked off its 34th season last month. Four couples have been eliminated from the competition so far, including Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, and Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko.

While fans will have to wait and see whether Heather and Tarek are cast in DWTS Season 35, viewers will soon see them team up against Haack in Season 2 of their HGTV series, The Flip Off. The show, which returns next year, will once again see the two teams compete to make the biggest bucks for their respective home renovations.

“It’s all about winning,” Heather told the outlet about the upcoming episodes. “We do not want [Haack] to win. I feel like, you know, she’s motivated right now because she wants to beat us. We won the first round, and so we got to really, really be on our game.”

Tarek recently took a break from filming The Flip Off Season 2 to celebrate his sister Angelique El Moussa’s birthday, posting throwback childhood photos of the two of them on Instagram.

“We’ve been through so much as a family, but one thing’s never changed: We’ve always had each other’s backs. That’s what family means — showing up, sticking together, and celebrating the wins big and small,” he captioned the birthday tribute on Thursday, October 9. “Angel, I hope this next year brings you everything you’ve worked so hard for — you deserve it all. Love you, sis ❤️.”

Angelique gushed over the old family photos in the post’s comments, writing, “Awe love these pics thank you! ❤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.