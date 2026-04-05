What To Know Matt Lauria teases what’s coming up for Boone in the rest of Sheriff Country Season 1.

Could it include a romance with Mickey?

Boone (Matt Lauria) has faced his fears — he revealed his claustrophobia while trapped underground in a storage container during the Fire Country crossover — so what’s next for him on Sheriff Country? TV Insider asked him just that when discussing the two-part event, especially with the finale coming up on May 22.

“Maybe Boone starts to reevaluate some of his relationships, begins to see things or people in a different light. And then down the stretch, I think Boone really gets tested where there’s a lot of just swallowing bitter pill after bitter pill after bitter pill,” Lauria teased. “But then yeah, Boone really gets tested towards the end of the season.”

It hasn’t been an easy season for Boone. It started off with him wanting the sheriff position that ultimately went to Mickey (Morena Baccarin), then planning to leave Edgewater because of that. He did decide to stay, which then led to his wife Nora (Suze Misner) — a surprise to everyone! — spending more time in Edgewater, only to realize that she couldn’t go through being married to a cop again. He also got shot during the standoff at the sheriff’s station in the midseason premiere.

Could one of the relationships that he’s going to be reevaluating be with Mickey? It doesn’t seem impossible that something could develop there, especially after some recent moments. Lauria was careful about only vaguely addressing that.

“There is a level of trust and intimacy that is a really unique dynamic that develops between two partners in law enforcement who are riding around in a car together for two years and your life is in their hands and you know this is the person who’s going to have my back no matter what, and probably knows just about all your stuff and definitely knows how you work, how you’re going to react and be able to anticipate it,” Lauria explained. “In other words, we’re pretty lockstep, Mickey and Boone, and there’s a real shorthand and a real love there. So yeah, I don’t know. You tell me if that is fertile ground for something, but I do know that it is dangerous territory upon which to tread. If it ever starts to lean in that direction, there’s a lot at stake.”

What do you think? Do you want to see Sheriff Country explore a Mickey and Boone romance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sheriff Country, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS